A stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata claimed 17 lives and injured 25, CM Suvendu Adhikari confirmed. An investigation is underway, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled programs in the state have been cancelled.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday confirmed that 17 people had died and 25 others were injured in a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. He assured that all necessary support would be extended to the affected families and that the investigation into the incident would be conducted transparently. A forensic team has arrived at the site, while members of the puja committee and security personnel, including police officers and private security staff, are being questioned in connection with the incident. Efforts are also underway to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured. The Chief Minister further announced that all events scheduled for Sunday had been cancelled in view of the tragedy.

Investigation Details and Assurances

"In this incident, as of now, 17 people have lost their lives, and 25 people have been injured, among whom 1 or 2 are in critical condition. We are all arranging for proper medical treatment," he said. Sharing preliminary information about the circumstances leading to the stampede, Adhikari said, "Initial input from the ACP who was present on the spot says that this thing was triggered after an announcement by a private security agency and the blowing of some whistles," he added. Adhikari assured that the affected families would receive all necessary assistance and that the investigation would be conducted in a fair and transparent manner. "As a Chief Minister I can't give a statement before the investigation is over, but I assure that proper investigation will be done with full transparency. The puja committee members and the security agencies have been detained. All kind of support will be provided to all families. This is a very very sad incident," he said.

Appeals for Humanitarian Aid and Better Crowd Management

Meanwhile, West Bengal Minister Umesh Rai appealed to people to refrain from politicising the tragedy and instead focus on providing humanitarian assistance to the injured and the families of those who lost their lives. "Those inclined toward politics will find an opportunity to play politics anywhere; however, I believe that in such adverse circumstances, the most significant humanitarian gesture is to stand by those who are injured and the families who have lost their loved ones. It would be far better to keep politics out of this," he said.

Recommendations for Puja Organisers

Rai also urged organisers of Durga Puja pandals across the state to strengthen crowd management measures by increasing the number of entry and exit gates and ensuring adequate lighting in crowded areas. "As for a message, organisers at all Puja pandals should consider increasing the number of entry and exit points. In areas where crowds are dense or where pandals have been set up in poorly lit (dark) spaces, proper lighting arrangements must be made," he said. He further stressed that organisers should take immediate steps to control overcrowding as Durga Puja celebrations continue over the coming days. "With Durga Puja set to continue for the next three to four days, if you notice an excessive crowd at your pandal, take immediate steps to manage it. We want Durga Puja to be celebrated and for people to enjoy themselves, but it is essential that no accidents occur. The organisers of the Durga Puja celebrations must keep this in mind," he added.

Political Engagements Cancelled

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya also shared an update on the condition of an injured person who was reported to be in critical condition. He said doctors were hopeful of the person's recovery and confirmed that the medical expenses would be covered. "One person is in a critical condition, doctors are saying he will survive. He is being transferred to a private hospital, and his expenses are being covered," he said. Bhattacharya further confirmed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled programmes in West Bengal for Sunday had been cancelled following the incident. He added that the programme of Nitin Nabin, who was also expected to visit the state, had been cancelled. "Amit Shah's entire schedule for tomorrow has been cancelled. Nitin Nabin ji was also supposed to come tomorrow, and his programme has been cancelled too," he said.

The incident occurred amid heavy crowds at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. The injured were shifted to hospitals for treatment as authorities initiated measures to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stampede. (ANI)