Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tragedy in Hyderabad: Bengaluru bound Volvo bus overturns, catches fire; one woman burnt alive (WATCH)

    A tragic incident occurred as a Volvo bus, travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, overturned and caught fire at Beechupally. The bus, reportedly at full capacity, belonged to a private travel company and was en route to Chittoor. Emergency responders attended the scene, with one reported fatality as a woman was caught in the flames. Preliminary investigations suggest the driver may have fallen asleep.

    Tragedy in Hyderabad: Bengaluru bound Volvo bus overturns, catches fire; one woman burnt alive (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 13, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

    In a tragic incident, a Volvo bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru met with a horrifying mishap, overturning and catching fire at Beechupally, 10th Police Battalion in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Saturday around 3 am.

    The bus said to be operating at full capacity, burst into flames immediately after the overturn. Numerous passengers sustained injuries, and distressing reports suggest that a woman may have lost her life in the fire.

    The ill-fated Volvo bus belonged to a private travel company and was en route to Chittoor from Hyderabad when the unfortunate incident occurred. With an estimated 40-50 passengers on board, the bus faced a tragic fate. While most passengers managed to escape by breaking the glass windows, one woman was tragically caught in the flames, resulting in severe burns and a reported fatality.

    Emergency responders swiftly attended to the scene, with four passengers confirmed injured. Three of them were promptly admitted to a hospital in Gadwal, while the fourth, in a more critical condition, was transferred to Hyderabad for medical attention. Firefighters worked diligently to extinguish the flames, but the bus was ultimately consumed by the fire, leaving it completely gutted.

    Preliminary investigations by the police point towards the possibility that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the tragic overturn and subsequent fire.

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2024, 10:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Biting cold grips Delhi: Season's coldest morning recorded at 3.6 degrees, red alert issued AJR

    Biting cold grips Delhi: Season's coldest morning recorded at 3.6 degrees, red alert issued

    Three sadhus from Uttar Pradesh attacked while travelling to Gangasagar Mela in West Bengal (WATCH) AJR

    Three sadhus from Uttar Pradesh attacked while travelling to Gangasagar Mela in West Bengal (WATCH)

    Centre orders probe against Exalogic Solutions, company owned by Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan anr

    Centre orders probe against Exalogic Solutions, company owned by Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan

    Nation's First: Bengaluru's CCB police seize Rs 12.60 lakh from accounts of foreign drug peddler vkp

    Nation’s First: Bengaluru’s CCB police seize Rs 12.60 lakh from accounts of foreign drug peddler

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal summoned for fourth time in Delhi liquor policy case AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal summoned for fourth time in Delhi liquor policy case

    Recent Stories

    Biting cold grips Delhi: Season's coldest morning recorded at 3.6 degrees, red alert issued AJR

    Biting cold grips Delhi: Season's coldest morning recorded at 3.6 degrees, red alert issued

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar's mother says, 'Thappad Toh Kam Hai..' on her son's slapping Samarth Jurel RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar's mother says, 'Thappad Toh Kam Hai..' on her son's slapping Samarth Jurel

    Ram Mandir: 7 important life lessons from Lord Ram RBA

    Ram Mandir: 7 important life lessons from Lord Ram

    Three sadhus from Uttar Pradesh attacked while travelling to Gangasagar Mela in West Bengal (WATCH) AJR

    Three sadhus from Uttar Pradesh attacked while travelling to Gangasagar Mela in West Bengal (WATCH)

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Wedding Reception: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh, Ambanis and others to attend RBA

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Wedding Reception: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh, Ambanis and others to attend

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon