Tourists flocked to Manali's Rohtang and Sissu to celebrate the New Year as the region received its first snowfall. Many visitors, experiencing snow for the first time, expressed immense joy and excitement amid the celebratory atmosphere.

Tourists Express Joy

Sanvi, a tourist from Gujarat, said, "I have watched the snow for the first time, it's beautiful. It's very cold here." Another tourist, Jayancy said, "I am having so much fun here. My wish to see the snow has been fulfilled, I am watching live snow for the first time."

The tourists were seen happily dancing and enjoying the new year, with many of them forming snow houses or igloos and indulging in activities amid the chilly yet celebratory weather.

Hopes for a Peaceful 2026

Amit Bharwad, a tourist from Gujarat, said, "We came to Rohtang on the first day of the new year, and it snowed. The tourists are enjoying the snow, and I hope 2026 turns out to be excellent for everyone. Whatever tragedies we all witnessed in 2025, I hope they don't return to anyone's life, and tourists can enjoy freely at tourist destinations."

Many tourists also hoped for a better fortune in 2026, after tragedies like the Pahalgam terror attack and Delhi blast left several families devastated and prayed that such incidents never occur again.

Heavy Footfall in Tourist Hotspots

Visitors from Delhi, Chandigarh, and other cities have gathered in Manali to experience outdoor activities. Areas like Rohtang Pass and Solang Valley witnessed heavy footfall. (ANI)