Tourists are flocking to Shimla after the season's first heavy snowfall. Visitors from across India, who had been waiting for the snow, expressed their joy and excitement, describing the snow-covered hill town as beautiful and stunning.

Tourists have begun arriving in large numbers in Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla following the season's first heavy snowfall, which continues intermittently in the region.

Visitors who had reached the hill town over the past few days, closely tracking weather forecasts, waited patiently for snowfall and are now celebrating and enjoying the fresh blanket of snow. The first snowfall of the winter season has turned Shimla into a major attraction, sparking visible excitement among tourists from across the country.

'One of the Best Moments of My Life': Tourists Rejoice

Sharing his experience with ANI amid the snow-covered hill town, Sanjay Kumar, a tourist from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, said he and his family waited nearly a week to witness snowfall. "It feels very good to be here. We waited for about seven days just to experience snow. This is Shimla's first snowfall of the season, and it looks very beautiful. I request everyone to come here, especially with family. Shimla looks stunning in the snow, and it is a very good tourist destination," Kumar said.

Another tourist, Vishal from Delhi, who has been staying in Shimla since January 18 after snowfall was predicted for January 23, said this was his first-ever snowfall experience. "I am seeing snowfall for the first time in my life. We decided to stay back as snowfall was predicted today. I am feeling extremely happy. This is one of the best moments of my life, and I am enjoying it a lot. Everyone should come here," Vishal told ANI.

Meanwhile, Jass, a tourist from Punjab, said they had originally planned to visit Manali for the snowfall but decided against it after witnessing heavy snow in Shimla. "We were planning to go to Manali for the snowfall, but now there is no need. Shimla has received very good snowfall. We are enjoying it a lot. The weather is very pleasant, and the snowfall is making the experience wonderful. We would suggest everyone come here and enjoy," Jass said while speaking to ANI.

The fresh snowfall has not only boosted tourist footfall in Shimla but has also enhanced the winter charm of the cold hill town, making it a memorable experience for visitors.