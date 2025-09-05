September 5 saw terror threats in Mumbai, a Kerala Bidis-Biharis row, India rejecting Peter Navarro’s claims, PM Modi’s Sindoor review, Sitharaman’s GST reforms, Shetty-Kundra fraud case, Kiku Sharda show-exit buzz, and Yuki Bhambri’s US Open exit.

From a terror threat that put Mumbai on high alert with claims of “34 human bombs” and 400 kg RDX, to political controversy in Kerala over a Congress GST post, September 5 was a day of dramatic developments. India rejected US trade advisor Peter Navarro’s remarks as misleading, while PM Modi and Rajnath Singh prepared for key military talks on Operation Sindoor lessons. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pitched GST 2.0 and hinted at GST 3.0. Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra faced a Rs 60 crore fraud probe, Kiku Sharda addressed exit rumors, and Yuki Bhambri’s US Open dream ended.

1. '34 Human Bombs, 400 Kg RDX, 14 Pak Terrorists': Mumbai On High Alert After ‘Lashkar-e-Jihadi’ Terror Threat

Mumbai was put into a state of high alert on Friday after the city’s Traffic Control Room received a chilling bomb threat on its official WhatsApp number, warning of massive terror strikes planned for Anant Chaturdashi. According to reports, the threatening message alleged that multiple human bombs had been planted in vehicles across the metro city and warned of a large-scale blasts involving RDX. The threat was purportedly issued in the name of the terror outfit “Lashkar-e-Jihadi”. The Mumbai Police confirmed the development, stating, “Traffic Police in Mumbai received threats over their official WhatsApp number. In the threat, a claim has been made that 34 'human bombs' have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city and the blast will shake entire Mumbai.”

The threat message further declared that 14 Pakistani terrorists had infiltrated India and that 400 kilograms of RDX would be deployed in the impending explosions. Police officials said, “The organisation, claiming to be 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi', says that 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India. The threat message further states that 400 kgs of RDX will be used in the blast.”

2. ‘Bihar, Bidis Start With B’: Kerala Congress’s GST Post Sparks Row, BJP Calls It ‘Insult To People'

The Kerala unit of Congress sparked a huge row with a social media post on the Centre's Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms. In a now-deleted post on X, the Congress said that "Bidis and Bihar start with B" and "cannot be considered a sin anymore", referring to the GST cut on the tobacco product. The 'X' post from the Kerala Congress targeted the recent GST reforms brought by the Union Government, where the tax rates on Cigar, Cigarettes and Tobacco were increased to 40 per cent. In contrast, the rates on Bidis were brought down from 28 to 18 per cent.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary called it an "insult to the entire Bihar". "First, the insult to the revered mother of our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and now the insult to the entire Bihar— this is the true character of the Congress, which is repeatedly being exposed before the country," he wrote on X.

3. Trump's Trade Advisor Peter Navarro Faces Pushback as India Rejects His Remarks as Misleading

India has strongly rejected remarks by Peter Navarro, trade advisor to US President Donald Trump, after he accused New Delhi of “indirectly funding” Russia’s war in Ukraine through cheap oil imports and controversially claimed that “Brahmins are profiteering at the expense of Indians.” In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that discussions between India and the US are ongoing and that New Delhi remains committed to strengthening bilateral ties. “We have seen the inaccurate and misleading statements made by Mr. Navarro and we obviously reject them,” he stated.

Earlier this week, Peter Navarro triggered a storm by accusing India of profiteering from discounted Russian crude and indirectly funding Moscow’s war in Ukraine. In a Fox News interview, he described India as a “laundromat for the Kremlin” and justified Washington’s 50% tariff on Indian imports as a response to New Delhi’s trade and foreign policy choices. What provoked the sharpest backlash was Navarro’s remark that “Brahmins are profiteering at the expense of the Indian people.” The caste reference, unprecedented in US diplomacy, was condemned across party lines in India as inaccurate, insensitive, and inflammatory. BJP MP Dinesh Sharma condemned Navarro’s statement as “factually incorrect, culturally insensitive, and completely out of context.” Congress leader Pawan Khera also criticized the remark, calling it “baseless” and accusing the US of using such rhetoric to justify tariffs on Indian goods.

4. Operation Sindoor Lessons Top Agenda as PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Meet Military Brass in September

New Delhi: After successful conduct on Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May, the Indian armed forces will be going to hold the first Combined Commanders Conference in the third week of September, expected to be addressed by the prime minister, Narendra Modi and the defence minister, Rajnath Singh. Earlier, the conference was scheduled to take place in May-June but had to postpone it to September due to prevailing security situation.

The top military brass of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force will deliberate on a range of issues pertaining to the evolving threats, human resources management, organizational issues and joint vision for future warfare, from September 15-17. Sources in the defence and security establishment said: "Prime Minister, Defence Minister and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan will address the Combined Commanders Conference, which is to take place at Head Quarters of the Kolkata based Eastern Command in West Bengal."

5. From GST 2.0 to GST 3.0: Nirmala Sitharaman Speaks on Big Tax Reform Pitch

India is gearing up to roll out GST 2.0 on September 22, a major reform that promises a simpler and cleaner tax system for both businesses and ordinary citizens. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has described the new system as a move from unity to simplicity, with just two main tax slabs and clear exemptions for essential goods and services. Union Finance Minister Sitharaman launched a sharp attack on the Congress Party, accusing it of hypocrisy over the Goods and Services Tax (GST). She said that Congress had once claimed GST was impossible to implement, but the Modi government not only rolled it out successfully in 2017, it is now taking it forward with 'second-generation reforms' to reduce the burden on ordinary people.

While GST 2.0 simplifies the structure, Sitharaman has already hinted at a future GST 3.0. GST 3.0 will aim to lock in the benefits of GST 2.0, without complicating things again. For citizens, the biggest takeaway is relief on everyday goods and clarity on what is taxed and what is not. For businesses, GST 2.0 reduces paperwork, removes grey areas and provides a cleaner tax framework.

6. After GST Cut, Modi Government Readies Relief for Exporters Hit by Trump's 50% tariff: Reports

After cutting GST rates to give shoppers relief, the Modi government is now preparing help for exporters who face a sharp new hurdle: US President Donald Trump's 50% tariff on many Indian goods. Officials say the package will focus on credit, short-term cash support and help to find new markets while talks with the US continue. In late August, the United States raised import duties on many Indian products to 50 per cent. The higher duty followed an earlier 25 per cent tariff and took effect on August 27. The move hit a wide range of Indian exports and surprised many businesses. Reuters The Guardian

Government sources reportedly say ministers are preparing a relief package for exporters. The plan is likely to include easier access to credit, faster refunds, lower interest support and short-term cash help for small exporters so they can meet wages and bills. Officials are also looking at steps to protect jobs in towns that depend on export factories. Several media reports say the package may follow the model used during the COVID crisis, when the state gave big help to keep firms and jobs afloat.

7. Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Face Lookout Notice in Rs 60 Crore Cheating Case

Mumbai Police has issued a lookout circular against Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra in connection with an alleged Rs 60-crore fraud case linked to their now-defunct company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. According to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), as reported by NDTV, the couple is accused of cheating businessman Deepak Kothari, who claims they took about Rs 60 crore from him between 2015 and 2023 under the pretext of business expansion but diverted it for personal use.

Kothari alleged that the money was taken as a loan with a promise of 12% annual interest, and in April 2016, Shetty personally signed a guarantee assuring repayment. However, within months, she resigned as director of the company. Later, the couple allegedly reclassified the money as an 'investment' citing tax benefits. The businessman further claimed he later discovered that an insolvency case worth Rs 1.28 crore was already pending against the firm, but this information was never disclosed to him at the time of the deal.

8. Kiku Sharda Exits The Great Indian Kapil Show: Archana Puran Singh Reacts to Alleged Feud With Krushna Abhishek

There are rumors making all the rounds that Kiku Sharda exited Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show because of differences with co-star Krushna Abhishek. A snippet, which was making waves across various mediums, came across as causing confusion among fans as to whether Kiku was still in the popular comedy series, but now Archana Puran Singh has come forward to clear things out.

Archana Puran Singh simply refuted all those claims because she has been a permanent part of this comedy series, The Great Indian Kapil Show even now. Kiku finished his parts and would be there in further episodes. All those reports about his leaving and feuding were just baseless rumors, according to her.

9. 'Some Players are Captain's Favourites': Amit Mishra Makes Huge Claim on Selection Bias after Retirement

Former India spinner Amit Mishra has made a massive claim on the bias in the team selection after announcing his retirement from cricket. Mishra pulled the curtains on his career, bidding adieu to all formats of the game on Thursday, September 9. The 42-year-old last played for Team India in a T20I match against England at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in 2017.

Amit Mishra was one of India’s key spinners across all formats of the game, known for his leg-spin variations and knack for taking crucial wickets in high-pressure situations. After making his international debut for Team India in a TVS Cup match against South Africa in Dhaka in 2003, the veteran spinner went on to play in 36 ODIs, 22 Tests, and 10 T20Is.

10. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri’s Dream Run Ends in Men’s Doubles Semifinal Defeat

Yuki Bhambri's memorable run at the US Open and his hope to write a storybook ending by lifting his maiden Grand Slam title ended in silent suffering. Bhambri, along with his partner, Michael Venus, bowed out in the semi-finals after battling their hearts out against Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in the men's doubles category.

The Louis Armstrong Stadium witnessed a nerve-wracking marathon battle; Bhambri and Venus were ousted 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 4-6 in a contest that lasted 2 hours and 53 minutes. Bhambri was on the verge of becoming the first Indian to win a title at Flushing Meadows since Sania Mirza and Leander Paes in 2015; however, he marginally fell short at the end.