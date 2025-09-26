From NATO remarks to Sonam Wangchuk's arrest, PM Modi’s women’s welfare speech, and Gaurav Bhatia’s case to Asia Cup fines and Dulquer Salmaan’s vehicle petition - India saw key developments in politics, business, sports, and entertainment.

From NATO tensions to Ladakh unrest, to India rebuking NATO chief Mark Rutte for claiming that PM Modi called Putin after US tariffs -several developments took place on September 26. Activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested under NSA following violent Leh protests. PM Modi highlighted women's welfare in Bihar. Delhi HC questioned Sameer Wankhede’s Netflix defamation suit and upheld Gaurav Bhatia's dignity in a social media case. Trump's tariffs target only branded drugs. TSMC denied Intel talks. In sports, Suryakumar Yadav and Haris Rauf were fined in Asia Cup 2025 matches. Dulquer Salmaan moved court for the release of a seized vehicle. Here's a brief of top 10 headlines today:

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

1. India Rebukes NATO Chief Over Claim PM Modi Spoke to Putin Amid US Tariffs

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday strongly refuted NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently called Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss Ukraine in the aftermath of US tariffs on Indian goods and oil imports. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal termed the remark 'factually incorrect' and 'entirely baseless'. He said, "At no point has PM Modi spoken to President Putin in the manner suggested." Jaiswal further added, “We expect the leader of such a large international organisation to exercise greater responsibility. These are speculative and careless remarks.”

"We have seen the statement by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte regarding a purported phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. This statement is factually incorrect and entirely baseless. At no point has Prime Minister Modi spoken with President Putin in the manner suggested. No such conversation has taken place. We expect the leadership of an important and esteemed institution like NATO to exercise greater responsibility and accuracy in public statements. Speculative or careless remarks that misrepresent the Prime Minister's engagement or suggest conversations that never occurred are unacceptable. As previously stated, India's energy imports are meant to ensure a predictable and affordable energy cost to the Indian consumer. India will continue taking all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security..." MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during the weekly media briefing said.

2. Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Under NSA Days After 4 Killed in Ladakh Statehood Protests

Activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk was taken into custody on Friday following violent protests in Leh, Ladakh. At least four people died and over 80 were injured after protests turned violent. The demonstrations, demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, escalated into clashes between police and protesters on Wednesday September 24 while some agitators caused damage to local BJP offices. Wangchuk has been arrested under National Security Act and it is yet to be decided weather the climate activist would be put into jail or taken to some other location.

Following the violence, authorities decided to enforce a curfew in Leh while Wangchuk also called off his two-week-long hunger strike, calling for statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh into the Sixth Schedule. Central Government on September 25 revoked the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act registration of Wangchuk's NGO, citing repeated violations of the rules governing foreign funding. His arrest has drawn attention across political lines, with the activist asserting that the protests were apolitical and that the Congress party or any foreign power had no involvement.

3. 'Women Suffered From Lawlessness, Corruption Under RJD': PM Modi At Women's Scheme Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the Rashtriya Janata Dal, saying women had suffered the most from their lawlessness and corruption. Addressing the launch ceremony of Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, PM Modi said that the double-engine government has uplifted women with infrastructure in the State.

He said, “When there was the RJD government in Bihar, women suffered the most from lawlessness and corruption. Women faced the most difficulties when, in those days, Bihar's roads were damaged and there were no bridges. Pregnant women would not reach hospitals in time.” "Our government has worked to pull you out of such a situation. After the double-engine government, roads were constructed in Bihar," the Prime Minister said.

4. Why Delhi? HC Questions Sameer Wankhede over Defamation Suit Against Netflix, Red Chillies

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked how the defamation suit filed by Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede was legally maintainable in Delhi. Wankhede has approached the court against the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan. He alleges that the show features a character resembling him, which he says was designed to ridicule and defame him.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav asked Wankhede to clarify how the cause of action arose in Delhi. Wankhede's lawyer, Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, argued that the series is available to viewers in Delhi, and since people in the capital are able to watch it, the alleged defamation also takes place in Delhi. The court, however, directed Wankhede to amend his plaint to properly show how a legal cause of action exists in the national capital, reports Bar and Bench.

5. Gaurav Bhatia Defamation Case: BJP Leader Secures Delhi HC Order Against Obscene Social Media Posts

The Delhi High Court observed that free speech allows satire and political criticism, but obscene or sexually suggestive attacks cannot be justified under this protection. Justice Amit Bansal made these remarks while granting an ad-interim injunction in favour of BJP spokesperson and Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia. The injunction addressed allegedly defamatory and morphed posts circulated after a viral TV debate clip. The court clarified that public figures like Bhatia are subject to greater scrutiny, but their dignity cannot be compromised through vulgar or sexually suggestive material.

Hailing the court order, Gaurav Bhatia posted on X, "Satyameva Jayate! I welcome the order of the Hon'ble Delhi High Court, in which it has directed the removal of the hateful, false, and defamatory posts being circulated against me."

6. Trump Tariffs Apply Only to Patented Drugs, Not Generics: Industry Experts

Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance has said that the US President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports of branded and patented pharmaceuticals starting October 1 specifically refers to patented or branded products, and not impact generic medicines. Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) Secretary General Sudarshan Jain said, “The executive order refers to patented / branded products supplied to the US. It is not applicable to generic medicines.”

India supplies over 45 per cent of generic and 15 per cent of biosimilar drugs, which are used in the United States. Chairperson of the topmost Pharmaceutical company, Pharmexcil, which earns 40 - 50 per cent of its total revenues from the American market also said, "Generic drugs are not impacted".

7. Semiconductor Giant TSMC Denies Intel Investment Talks

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) on Friday denied reports that it is in talks with any company regarding potential investments or partnerships, amid rumours linking the chipmaker to Intel's financial troubles and a possible collaboration, reported Focus Taiwan. According to a news report, the world's largest contract chipmaker has dismissed a Wall Street Journal report stating that Intel had approached TSMC, soliciting investment in Intel's manufacturing operations or a partnership.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) on Friday denied reports that it is in talks with any company regarding potential investments or partnerships, amid rumours linking the chipmaker to Intel's financial troubles and a possible collaboration, reported Focus Taiwan. According to a news report, the world's largest contract chipmaker has dismissed a Wall Street Journal report stating that Intel had approached TSMC, soliciting investment in Intel's manufacturing operations or a partnership.

8. Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Fined for Pahalgam Attack Remarks

New Delhi: Indian Cricket Team captain Suryakumar Yadav on Friday, September 26 was fined 30% of his match fee for remarks made following the September 14 clash in the Asia Cup 2025 against Pakistan. After India’s convincing victory, the Mumbai batsman had expressed solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and praised the Indian armed forces for their role in Operation Sindoor. Team India will reportedly file an appeal against the verdict. Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was also fined 30% of his match fee for abuse and provocative gestures against Team India following the Super Four Clash on Sunday, September 21. Both the teams will square off in the final match on Sunday, which is expected to be a hotly-contested battle.

9. Asia Cup 2025: Haris Rauf Fined 30% Match Fee for Aggressive Gesture, Farhan Escapes

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been fined 30 percent of his match fee for abuse and provocative gestures in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Team India on Sunday, September 21. Sahibzada Farhan did not face any sanctions from the International Cricket Council as he was left off with a warning.

On Friday, Rauf and Farhan attended the ICC hearing, presided over by match referee and former West Indies captain Richie Richardson, after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) lodged a complaint against the Pakistan duo with the world governing body of cricket for provocative gestures, intending to mock the Indian Defence Forces, who successfully carried out Operation Sindoor.

10. Dulquer Salmaan Moves High Court Seeking Release of Vehicle Seized by Customs

Actor Dulquer Salmaan has moved the High Court seeking the release of one of his vehicles seized by Customs as part of Operation Numkhor. In his petition, Dulquer has challenged the legality of the action, arguing that the car was purchased through proper channels. According to the petition, four of Dulquer’s vehicles—two Land Rovers and two Nissan models—have come under the radar of Customs, with one currently in their custody. Dulquer has clarified that all transactions related to his vehicles were completely legal and supported by valid documentation. He also alleged that the authorities proceeded against him without even verifying the papers he had submitted.

Seeking relief from the court, the actor has requested a directive to cancel the seizure of his vehicle. Dulquer has also stated that he is willing to cooperate fully with the investigation and produce every necessary document that proves his ownership and compliance with the law. Customs, meanwhile, has decided to summon him for questioning in the coming days.