Activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested days after violent protests in Ladakh killed four people and damaged the BJP office in Leh. Wangchuk denied any role of the Congress in the unrest, calling the allegations baseless.

Activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk was taken into custody on Friday following violent protests in Leh, Ladakh. At least four people died and over 80 were injured after protests turned violent. The demonstrations, demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, escalated into clashes between police and protesters on Wednesday September 24 while some agitators caused damage to local BJP offices. Wangchuk has been arrested under National Security Act and it is yet to be decided weather the climate activist would be put into jail or taken to some other location.

Following the violence, authorities decided to enforce a curfew in Leh while Wangchuk also called off his two-week-long hunger strike, calling for statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh into the Sixth Schedule.

Central Government on September 25 revoked the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act registration of Wangchuk's NGO, citing repeated violations of the rules governing foreign funding. His arrest has drawn attention across political lines, with the activist asserting that the protests were apolitical and that the Congress party or any foreign power had no involvement.

Allegations against Congress councillor

BJP leaders, including Amit Malviya and MP Nishikant Dubey, alleged that Congress councillor Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag had instigated the mob that attacked the BJP office and the Hill Council. Malviya posted on X that Tsepag 'can be clearly seen instigating the mob' and questioned whether Rahul Gandhi supported such unrest.

Dubey echoed similar claims, tagging Rahul Gandhi in a post and warning of consequences for the alleged 'playing with fire'.

Wangchuk refutes claims

Responding to these accusations, Wangchuk earlier told ANI that the allegations were false. "The Congress was removed from our Apex body weeks ago to remain apolitical. This movement has nothing to do with Congress," he said. He accused BJP leaders of misrepresenting the actions of individuals and targeting innocent families.

Wangchuk added, “They showed a wrong picture, blaming a Congress councillor. In reality, it was someone else with distant relations. Today, the police are harassing him and his family. If they made a mistake, they should apologise to the country.”

Congress calls out BJP

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera criticised the BJP government for the crisis in Ladakh. Writing on X, he said the unrest and loss of life were 'tragic' and a result of government failures. Khera called the demand for inclusion under the Sixth Schedule legitimate, stressing that the movement deserves 'compassion and statesmanship' rather than blame or suppression.

The protests in Leh erupted over long-standing demands for statehood and recognition of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule for better protection of tribal and indigenous rights. What began as peaceful demonstrations turned violent on Wednesday, resulting in clashes with police and property damage, including attacks on the local BJP office.

Authorities have urged calm while reviewing the situation and the events leading to the escalation.

While Wangchuk defended the protests as independent, BJP leaders continue to link the unrest to Congress involvement. Malviya and Dubey have made multiple posts on X, alleging instigation by a Congress councillor. Meanwhile, Congress leaders insist the accusations are politically motivated and that the protests are legitimate expressions of local grievances.

With inputs from agencies