From diplomacy to development and from entertainment to sports, October 8 saw major updates across India and beyond. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed UK PM Keir Starmer on his first official visit to India, marking a new phase in bilateral relations. PM Modi also inaugurated Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport, a major infrastructure milestone. In Assam, singer Zubeen Garg's cousin was arrested in connection with his death. British Airways announced more flights to India, and Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda passed away. Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja chase milestones ahead of the India-West Indies Delhi Test. Here's the brief of the top 10 headlines in India today:

1. PM Modi Welcomes UK PM Keir Starmer on Historic First Visit, Eyes Stronger India-UK Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, on his first official visit to India, describing it as historic and significant for future cooperation. PM Modi noted that Starmer is accompanied by the largest ever UK trade delegation, expressing optimism about advancing bilateral ties and shared prosperity.

On October 9, PM Modi and Starmer will review progress under the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, aligned with the 'Vision 2035' roadmap covering trade, technology, defence, climate, health, education, and people-to-people links. A central agenda item is the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), signed in July 2025, which aims to deepen economic integration.

2. PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai Airport Phase 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, built at a cost of around Rs 19,650 crore.

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is set to become a game-changer for India’s aviation sector as the country’s largest Greenfield airport, developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP). Serving as the second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, NMIA will complement the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), helping reduce congestion and positioning Mumbai among global multi-airport cities. Spread over 1,160 hectares, the airport is designed for world-class efficiency and is expected to handle 90 million passengers annually along with 3.25 million metric tonnes of cargo.

3. Zubeen Garg's Cousin, an Assam Police Officer, Arrested in Connection with Singer's Death

In a major development in the investigation into singer Zubeen Garg's mysterious death in Singapore, his cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Assam Police Service (APS) officer Sandipan, who had travelled with the popular Assamese singer to Singapore and was reportedly present during the incident, was taken into custody after multiple rounds of questioning. CID officials had earlier interrogated him and several of Zubeen’s close associates as part of the ongoing probe.

Before Sandipan Garg's arrest, four others, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and musician Amritprava Mahanta, had already been taken into custody.

4. Himachal Pradesh: 15 Dead As Landslide Hits Bus In Bilaspur; Search Ops On

Intense search operations followedin Himachal Pradesh after a landslide struck a private bus in the Balughat area of the Jhandutta assembly segment, Bilaspur, on Tuesday evening, killing 15 people. While speaking with ANI on the Bilaspur landslide incident, NDRF Assistant Commandant of Nurpur area, Karam Singh said, "The incident occurred around 6;50 pm and after getting information about the incident, our teams rushed to the spot at around 8 p.m. and searched the whole area physically with all heavy equipment.

He said, “About 18 people were travelling in the bus and so far 15 bodies have already been recovered, 2 live victims may be retrieved and one more victim is still missing.”

5. Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Dies At 35, Days After Horrific Road Accident

Popular Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda died while undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, after battling for life for nearly 12 days. The 35-year-old artist had suffered severe head and spinal injuries in a road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, on September 27, when his motorcycle collided with stray cattle that suddenly appeared on the road.

According to doctors, Jawanda’s neurological condition remained critical, with minimal brain activity and no significant improvement despite intensive medical care. His condition was described as “extremely critical” soon after the mishap, and he had been on life support since admission. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had also visited the hospital on Sunday to enquire about Jawanda's health.

6. More Flights, Better Comfort: British Airways Strengthens India-UK Ties with New Delhi Route and Upgrades

British Airways has reaffirmed its ambition for network growth in India, as the airline facilitated a major UK Government trade mission led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer to the country, the airline stated in an official announcement. British Airways underlined its ambition to expand flights to India during the UK Government's landmark 'Britain Means Business' trade mission led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The airline will introduce a third daily flight between London Heathrow and Delhi in 2026, subject to regulatory and capacity approval.

The popular First cabin will return on flights from London to Mumbai this month, with the latest business class Club Suite on select flights across all five Indian routes by the end of 2026.

7. India's AI Boom: 67% of Startups Focused on Application Development, Says CCI

A recent survey by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has found that nearly 67 per cent of Indian AI (Artificial Intelligence) startups are primarily engaged in developing AI-based applications, with the majority relying on open-source technologies. The study highlighted how artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping India's business landscape, driving efficiency and innovation across sectors.

According to the findings, 76 per cent of startups build their AI solutions using open-source platforms due to their accessibility and cost advantages.

It stated "the core area of work for almost 67 per cent of respondents in AI startups in India lies in the layer of building AI applications. The adoption of AI technologies in India is rapidly accelerating across various user sectors. The integration of AI across industries is reshaping market structures and business strategies".

8. IND vs WI: KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja Closing In on Personal Milestones ahead of Delhi Test

Ahead of the second Test between India and the West Indies at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium starting from October 10 onwards, two of India's premium batters, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul, are heading towards the 4,000-run mark in Test cricket. The second Test of the series will start from Friday onwards, with India already 1-0 up in the series.

Jadeja, who cracked a brilliant 104* in the previous Ahmedabad Test and took home the 'Player of the Match' honours, combined with a four-wicket haul, is just 10 runs away from the milestone. In 86 Tests, he has scored 3,990 runs at an average of 38.73, with six centuries and 27 fifties.

KL, who broke his nine-year-long drought of a home Test ton at Ahmedabad, will be aiming to continue with his incredible streak of scores. Currently, he is at 3,889 runs in 64 Tests and 112 innings at an average of 36.00, with 11 centuries and 19 fifties. His best score is 199. Another 111 runs will take him to the milestone.

9. UK PM Keir Starmer Meets Rani Mukerji, Announces YRF Will Shoot 3 Bollywood Films in the UK

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is on a two-day visit to India, met with Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji at Yash Raj Films Studios on Wednesday. During his visit to YRF Studios, the UK PM also watched a movie with Rani and Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani. Notably, as per a statement by YRF, the leading film production company has inked a deal to shoot three major productions across the UK starting in early 2026, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced during a visit to Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai.

"Bollywood is back in Britain, and it's bringing jobs, investment and opportunity, all while showcasing the UK as a world-class destination for global filmmaking. This is exactly the kind of partnership our trade deal with India is destined to unlock - driving growth, strengthening cultural ties and delivering for communities across the country," PM Keir Starmer said, according to YRF's statement.

10. Music Composer Ismail Darbar OPENS up on his Fallout with Sanjay Leela Bhansali during Heeramandi

Renowned composer Ismail Darbar, known for crafting timeless soundtracks for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas, recently spoke about his long and complex association with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In a candid interview with Vickey Lalwani, Darbar revisited the evolution of their working relationship — from artistic synergy to eventual estrangement during Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Darbar revealed that his professional dynamic with Bhansali had always been distinct. While collaborating on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, he was never one to simply comply with the director’s creative choices if they didn’t align with his own vision. He explained that he had always been vocal about his opinions and preferred to speak his mind rather than compromise on musical integrity. Their working sessions, he said, were filled with intense yet healthy creative disagreements, where he often stood firm against suggestions he didn’t find fitting.