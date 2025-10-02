From resuming India-China flights and Rajnath Singh’s Sir Creek warning to RBI raising IPO and LAS limits, major developments emerged. Entertainment saw Zubeen Garg case and Aishwarya-Abhishek deepfake lawsuit dominate headlines.

From India-China resuming direct flights and IndiGo announcing daily Kolkata-Guangzhou services, to Rajnath Singh warning Pakistan over Sir Creek military build-up, major political developments unfolded on October 2. In Ladakh, a magisterial probe was ordered after violent protests over Sonam Wangchuk's arrest. In business, RBI increased IPO financing and LAS limits, while pension reforms gained praise. Sports saw India T20I opener Abhishek Sharma recall Shubman Gill’s U-16 mischief during Asia Cup 2025. Entertainment highlights included Assam Police filing murder charges against Zubeen Garg’s manager and festival organiser, and Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan suing Rs 4 crore over a deepfake video scandal. Here's the brief of top 10 headlines today:

1. India, China to Resume Direct Flights by Late October Under New Air Services Agreement

India and China have agreed to resume direct air services between the two countries starting late October 2025, following recent diplomatic talks and civil aviation discussions. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the decision, highlighting it as a significant step toward the gradual normalization of bilateral relations, easing travel for business, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges. Following recent diplomatic progress, IndiGo has announced it will operate daily non-stop flights from Kolkata to Guangzhou (CAN) using Airbus A320neo aircraft starting 26 October 2025, further easing travel and strengthening people-to-people and business ties.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), technical-level discussions had been underway earlier this year to restore direct connectivity. The talks also focused on revising the existing Air Services Agreement to ensure smooth operations and compliance with international aviation standards. Flights to begin in winter schedule. Officials confirmed that direct flights connecting designated points in India and China will resume as part of the winter season schedule. However, the actual start of services will depend on the commercial decisions of airlines from both countries and their ability to meet operational requirements.

2. Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan Over Sir Creek: 'Any Misadventure will Change History, Geography'

Refence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday issued a sharp warning to Pakistan over its reported military build-up near the Sir Creek region in Gujarat. Addressing a public event on the occasion of Shashtra Pujan in Bhuj, Singh said that any misadventure from Pakistan’s side would invite a response so strong that it could 'change both history and geography'. Singh accused Pakistan of intentionally escalating the long-standing border dispute in Sir Creek and said India’s security forces are fully prepared to respond.

The minister drew attention to recent reports of Pakistan's military expanding infrastructure in areas adjoining Sir Creek. The 96-kilometre-long marshy strip, located in the Rann of Kutch, has remained a sensitive and disputed zone between India and Pakistan since independence.

3. Ladakh Violence: Magisterial Probe Ordered, Protesters Say No Dialogue Until Sonam Wangchuk Freed

The Ladakh administration on Thursday, October 2 directed a magisterial inquiry into the violent protests that erupted on September 24 outside the BJP office in Leh town, which resulted in the deaths of four civilians. The protests coincided with a 35-day hunger strike led by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), demanding urgent talks with the central government on long-pending demands such as Statehood and Sixth Schedule status for the region.

During the unrest, protesters set fire to the BJP office and damaged the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) premises, escalating tensions across the city. Following the violence, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested under National Security Act (NSA) for inciting the protests. The protesters have stated that there will be no talks without the release of Wangchuk.

4. 'Country With Worst Record': India Rips Pakistan Over Its Hypocrisy On Human Rights

India slammed Pakistan at the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, for its "hypocrisy" on human rights and highlighting the persecution of minorities within Pakistan. Representing India, diplomat Mohammed Hussain said it was "deeply ironic" that a country with one of the worst human rights records was attempting to lecture others. "They misuse this forum with fabricated allegations against India, which only expose their hypocrisy," he said, addressing the 34th council meeting.

Hussain added that instead of resorting to propaganda, Pakistan should confront its "state-sponsored persecution and systematic discrimination" against its own religious and ethnic minorities.

5. J&K: Gigantic Effigies Of Ravan, Kumbhakaran, Meghnath Installed On Op Sindoor Success

Following Operation Sindoor, gigantic effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakaran, and Meghnath are being installed in J&K's Udhampur ahead of Dusshera on Wednesday. These effigies are being set up at the Subash Sports Stadium in preparation for Dussehra. Artist Chander Pal Kashyap remarked that it feels good to see people gather to watch the procession during the festival. He also expressed the hope that, just as victory was achieved in Operation Sindoor, similar successes will be attained in the future.

Udhampur is not the only place preparing for Dussehra celebrations. In Chhattisgarh, the National Club is installing gigantic effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath at WRS Colony in Raipur as a special highlight for this year's festivities. G. Swamy, an office bearer of the National Club, mentioned that the Ravana structure will be continually modified in the coming years, meaning that next year, Ravana will stand at least 25 to 50 feet tall.

6. RBI Hikes IPO Financing Limit to Rs 25 Lakh, LAS to Rs 1 Crore

To boost Capital markets participation and increase liquidity, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised the lending limit for financing Initial Public Offers (IPOs) from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per individual. The central bank has also raised the limit on loans against shares (LAS) from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore. RBI's decision is expected to encourage greater participation of high net worth individuals (HNIs) in equity markets and deepen engagement in the primary market.

Higher limits will also apply on units of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Reits) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).

"Loans against shares and IPO financing existed earlier, but were not revised for many years. It is only natural that these limits be updated," RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said.

7. Pension Funds Praise NPS MSF Launch, Term It Sector Transforming

The National Pension System (NPS) has received strong support from industry experts, who said that the reforms introduced by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) are progressive and will help expand the reach of retirement savings in India. On the occasion of NPS Diwas, which coincides with the International Day for Older Persons, the Multiple Scheme Framework (MSF) was formally launched.

8. India T20I Opener Abhishek Sharma Reveals Shubman Gill’s Mischief During U-16 Days

Team India T20I opener Abhishek Sharma has revealed the mischievous side of Shubman Gill during U-16 days, while playing for Punjab. Abhishek and Shubman have known each other since their teens and played for Punjab together in domestic cricket before pursuing their dream of representing India at the international level.

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill’s bond from being Punjab teammates to becoming India teammates has only grown stronger. Recently, the two were openers in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, where Abhishek and Shubman shared 280 runs in partnership at an average of 40. Their partnership run is the most by any pair in a single edition of the Asia Cup T20 history.

9. Singer Zubeen Garg's Manager, Festival Organiser Booked on Murder Charge by Assam Police

Assam Police has pressed murder charges against late singer Zubeen Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta in connection with the artist’s death in Singapore last month. Both were arrested from Delhi late Tuesday night and flown to Guwahati under police escort.

The two were produced before a magistrate’s residence in the early hours of Wednesday and remanded to 14 days’ police custody for interrogation. They are being questioned by the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) at its office in Guwahati under heavy security.

Police confirmed that a case (no. 18/2025) has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (murder) and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had directed the accused to surrender before October 6, warning of strict legal action.

10. Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan File Rs 4 Crore Lawsuit Against Deepfake Video

The power couple of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, had to take action against some worrying deepfake video scandal. They apparently slapped a lawsuit of Rs 4 crores on the culprits who violated their rights, constituting yet another instance of celebrities fighting against increasing threats of AI-manipulated fake content.

AI cut out and assembled videos to create something that infringed on privacy-reputation. Just recently, a fake video of Aishwarya Rai went viral on social media. This deepfake presented Aishwarya Rai doing something scandalous in a made-up situation. The family and fans alike felt concerned about the sheer realism that lent its product the technicality of hardly being distinguishable in a short time.