VP CP Radhakrishnan graced Sri Sathya Sai Institute's 44th Convocation, praising its education system based on service and human values. He urged graduates to contribute to Viksit Bharat @ 2047 and uphold India's spiritual ethos and discipline.

The Vice-President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, graced the 44th Convocation Ceremony of the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning at Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, said the release. In his address, the Vice President said that Sri Sathya Sai Baba visualised an education system where service is not an obligation but a way of life, one that nurtures leaders committed to selflessness, integrity, and excellence.

According to the Vice President's Secretariat release, the VP highlighted the significance of the University emblem featuring the Sarva Dharma Stupa, instituted by Sri Sathya Sai Baba, as a symbol of peace and harmony. He lauded the Institute's emphasis on character-building, wisdom, and respect for all religions and traditions.

India's Transformative Growth

Speaking about India's transformative growth, the Vice-President said the nation stands on the threshold of unprecedented progress, emerging as a global hub of innovation and a beacon of sustainable development and peace.

Reforms in Higher Education

He highlighted the far-reaching reforms introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which has strengthened the higher education ecosystem through holistic faculty development, significant infrastructure investment, adoption of digital tools, and improved learning outcomes. He noted that higher education institutions across the country are advancing rapidly towards multidisciplinary research and excellence, positioning India to become a global leader in knowledge creation, technological advancement, and inclusive academic progress. He also stressed the need for increased investment in research.

Adapting to Future with Strong Ethos

C.P. Radhakrishnan emphasised that India's future generations must adapt to emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Blockchain, and Machine Learning while remaining anchored in the nation's ethos.

Global Leadership and Compassion

VP noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, transformative changes are taking place, and the world is listening to India. He appreciated the Prime Minister's call to develop the COVID vaccine, noting that India developed it not only for itself but also for the welfare of humanity. He described it as one of the greatest achievements of our country. He said that economic power has value only when accompanied by compassion, and India demonstrated this by providing vaccines free of cost to many nations. He added that when India becomes the world's number one economy, it will contribute even more to global welfare.

A Call to the Nation's Youth

Calling upon the youth to steer clear of drug addiction, he reiterated the message, "Say No to Drugs." He urged students to be ambassadors of Bharat's spiritual ethos, humanity, discipline, and a dedicated way of life. He urged the graduates to align with the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, as envisioned by PM Modi, and to contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress.

Concluding Message

Concluding his address with a quote from Sri Sathya Sai Baba, "The cultivation of human values alone is true education", the Vice-President urged the graduating students to let this profound message guide their lives.

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, Minister for HRD, IT, Electronics & Communication and RTG, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Lokesh; Chancellor of SSSIHL, K Chakravarthi; along with other dignitaries, members of the teaching faculty, students, and parents were present on the occasion. (ANI)