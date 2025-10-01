From political shocks and Bharat Mata on currency to a DA hike and India’s first private helicopter line, October 1 saw big headlines. Abhishek Sharma set a T20I record, while actor Nagarjuna won Delhi HC protection against AI misuse.

From politics to business, India witnessed major developments on October 1. Actor-turned-politician Vijay suspended his TVK rallies after the Karur stampede tragedy killed 41 people. Protests erupted nationwide over activist Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA arrest. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is set for a pacemaker procedure but remains stable. PM Modi unveiled a historic Rs 100 Bharat Mata coin to mark 100 years of RSS. Central employees got a 3% DA hike before Diwali. Airbus-Tata’s first private H125 helicopter line will boost Karnataka’s aviation sector. In sports, Abhishek Sharma broke a T20I batting record, while Nagarjuna secured Delhi HC protection from deepfakes.

1. Vijay Postpones TVK Rallies For Two Weeks After Deadly Karur Stampede

After 41 people were killed due to a stampede during his rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay has "postponed" all future rallies for the next 14 days, the party informed on Wednesday. The announcement comes after 41 people, including women and children, died in a stampede at a political rally in Karur on September 27. "In this situation where we are in pain and sorrow over the loss of our loved ones, the public meeting program of our party leader for the next two weeks is being temporarily postponed. We inform you with the approval of our party leader that new details regarding this public meeting will be announced later," the party posted on X in Tamil.

Following the incident, two of the party's functionaries: Mathiyazhagan, the party's Karur West District Secretary and MC Paun Raj, the Karur town functionary, have been arrested and sent to judicial custody till October 14. Earlier on September 30, in his first public reaction to the incident, the actor Vijay released an emotional statement and said that “I have never faced such a painful situation in my life. My heart is aching, I am in deep pain.” "People come to see me in this campaign, the only reason behind it is love and affection. In my life, I have never experienced such pain. I will soon meet the victims," he said.

2. Sonam Wangchuk Arrest: Civilian Groups Demand Immediate Release of Ladakh Activist

A wave of urgent protests and condemnations has swept across India following the controversial detention of renowned environmentalist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA), with civil society organizations warning that his continued imprisonment threatens democratic freedoms and could push Ladakh deeper into crisis. The People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) issued a statement demanding Wangchuk's immediate release, calling his detention arbitrary and unconstitutional. The Ramon Magsaysay Award-winning activist was arrested on September 26, 2025, and subsequently transferred to Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan.His family has reportedly not been provided with a copy of the detention order. The NSA permits preventive detention for up to two years without trial, a provision PUCL argues is being misused to silence democratic dissent.

3. 'Pacemaker To Be Implanted': Priyank Kharge Shares Health Update on Father Mallikarjun Kharge

Karnataka IT Minister and son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyank Kharge, shared an update on his father's health, stating that he is stable and doing well. In a post on X on Wednesday, Priyank said, "Sri Kharge was advised a pacemaker to be implanted and is admitted to the hospital for the planned procedure. He is stable and doing well..."

All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning for medical treatment. Meanwhile, Kharge is scheduled to visit Kohima on October 7 and address a public rally at Naga Solidarity Park.

Lok Sabha MP S Supongmeren Jamir, President of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee, made the announcement during a press conference at Congress Bhavan in Kohima. According to Jamir, Congress expects a gathering of at least 10,000 people for the rally. The event, themed around "Safe Democracy, Safe Secularism, and Safe Nagaland," will also highlight key issues such as youth employment, entrepreneurship, good governance, and road connectivity.The statement said that the rally will be followed by separate meetings between Kharge and senior members of the Congress Political Affairs Committee, Pro-Committee, and presidents of the District Congress Committees (DCCs).

4. Bharat Mata on Indian Currency for the First Time: PM Modi Unveils Rs 100 Coin to Mark 100 Years of RSS

India witnessed a historic moment when Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a special Rs 100 coin and commemorative postage stamp to mark 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The coin features the national emblem on one side, and on the other side, for the first time in independent India's history, the image of Bharat Mata in Varad Mudra, seated with a lion, being saluted by swayamsevaks. This is a landmark step in Indian numismatic history, combining cultural symbolism with national pride.

PM Modi highlighted that the coin also bears the RSS guiding motto: 'Rashtraya Swaha, Idam Rashtraya, Idam Na Mama'. He described this as a proud and sacred moment for the country, linking the event with Vijayadashami and the Sangh’s foundation day. The release ceremony took place at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, during the RSS centenary celebrations. PM Modi, attending as the Chief Guest, unveiled both the Rs 100 commemorative coin and a special postage stamp.

5. India Saw 175 Sudden Deaths Daily in 2023; Heart Attacks Dominate Toll

India saw a rise in sudden deaths, averaging around 175 fatalities daily in 2023, of which nearly 100 were attributed to heart attacks, an analysis of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data revealed. The NCRB’s ‘Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India’ report defines sudden deaths as unexpected fatalities occurring instantly or within minutes from causes other than violence. These include heart attacks, brain haemorrhages, and other sudden medical emergencies. Heart attacks alone accounted for roughly 60% of all sudden deaths.

6. DA Hike 2025: Central Employees, Pensioners Get 3% Raise Before Dussehra, Diwali

The Union Cabinet has approved a 3% hike in DA for central government employees and pensioners, raising it from 55% to 58% of pay and pension. Effective from July 1, 2025, arrears for July-September will be paid with October salary.

With the revision, the DA rate has risen from 55 per cent to 58 per cent of basic pay and pension. The hike will be applied retrospectively from July 1, 2025, and arrears for July, August, and September will be included in the October salary, ensuring employees have additional funds just in time for Diwali shopping and festivities.

For example, a central employee with a basic salary of Rs 30,000 will see an extra Rs 900 per month, while those earning Rs 40,000 will get Rs 1,200 more. Over the three-month arrears period, this translates to Rs 2,700 to Rs 3,600, giving timely festive relief.

7. India's First Private Sector Helicopter Assembly Line: H125 Set to Fly from Karnataka

Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) have joined hands to produce the 'Made in India' H125 helicopter, marking a historic milestone in India’s aviation industry. The first private sector helicopter Final Assembly Line (FAL) in India will be set up in Vemagal, Karnataka, enabling both domestic production and regional exports.

This partnership is expected to expand India's rotorcraft industry, creating new civil and para-public market opportunities while supporting the Indian armed forces with modern, multi-role helicopters.

The H125 helicopter will serve multiple purposes, from civil applications like emergency medical flights, disaster relief, tourism, and law enforcement to defence operations. Plans include a military variant, H125M, featuring a high level of indigenised components and technologies, designed to operate efficiently in extreme conditions, including high-altitude Himalayan regions.

8. Naqvi Hands Over India's Asia Cup 2025 Trophy to UAE Board

The drama surrounding the Asia Cup 2025 trophy has taken yet another turn. What began as a post-match controversy has now spilled into boardrooms and council meetings, with the BCCI lodging strong objections against the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi. But in the latest development, the silverware is reportedly no longer with Naqvi. As per an NDTV report quoting sources, Naqvi handed the Asia Cup trophy and medals to the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) in Dubai before leaving for Lahore.

The symbolic cup, withheld from India on September 28 after their refusal to receive it directly from Naqvi, is now understood to be in the safe custody of the UAE board. This shift eases immediate concerns that Naqvi might hold the silverware indefinitely. Yet, the standoff over when and how India will be given the trophy continues. The most likely scenario is either shipment to the BCCI headquarters or collection by an Indian representative in Dubai, as per the report.

9. ICC T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma breaks Dawid Malan’s Rating Record

India left-hand opener Abhishek Sharma on Wednesday increased his T20I batting rankings lead and created history as he became a batter to break the record that has lasted for almost five years by reaching the highest-ever rating on the ICC Men's T20I Batter Rankings. On the other hand, Pakistan cricketer Saim Ayub replaced Men in Blue star player Hardik Pandya to become the top-ranked all-rounder in the world.

Abhishek reached a rating of 931 points following a stylish half-century during India's successful victory over Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup, and in the process, overtook the previous best rating of 919 points, which was achieved by England right-hander Dawid Malan in 2020.

10. Telugu Actor Nagarjuna Gets Delhi HC Protection Against Deepfakes, AI Exploitation

The Delhi High Court has issued an interim order in favor of veteran Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, safeguarding his personality rights against unauthorized exploitation. Justice Tejas Karia directed several websites and unidentified individuals (John Doe parties) to refrain from misusing the actor’s name, image, likeness, voice, or any other personal attributes for commercial purposes without his consent. The order explicitly includes the misuse of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Generative AI, Machine Learning, deepfakes, and face morphing. Recently, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and filmmaker Karan Johar sought and obtained similar protections against unauthorized AI-generated or defamatory content. In those cases, the courts similarly held that unauthorized use of personal attributes without consent violates an individual’s privacy, moral rights, and personality rights, particularly when technology is used to create deceptive or offensive depictions.