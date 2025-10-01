Roshni Nadar Malhotra, HCL Technologies Chairperson, has become India's richest woman, ranking 3rd on Hurun India Rich List 2025 with net worth of Rs 2.84 lakh crore. Her leadership has expanded HCL's global footprint in cloud, AI and cybersecurity.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the Chairperson of HCL Technologies, has made history by becoming the richest woman in India and securing the third position overall on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025. With a wealth of Rs 2.84 lakh crore, according to Economic Times, she has joined the very top of India’s billionaire class, breaking gender barriers in the process.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Roshni took over as Chairperson in 2020, succeeding her father and HCL founder, Shiv Nadar. Since then, she has guided the company into new areas of growth while continuing its legacy as one of India’s biggest IT giants.

Leadership at HCL Technologies

Under Roshni Nadar's leadership, HCL Technologies has expanded its global presence, strengthened its reputation, and moved deeper into fast-growing areas of the tech industry. The company has focused strongly on cloud computing, cybersecurity, AI-driven IT solutions, and enterprise services, areas that continue to dominate the digital economy.

Her leadership has not only grown revenues but also helped HCL become one of the world’s most valuable technology companies. This achievement highlights her ability to balance family legacy with modern business strategies.

A powerful blend of business and philanthropy

Beyond her corporate role, Roshni is deeply committed to philanthropy. Through the Shiv Nadar Foundation, she supports initiatives in education, healthcare, and rural upliftment. These programs have benefited thousands of families across India, showing her belief in combining corporate wealth with social responsibility.

She has also been consistently ranked among the world’s most powerful women in business, proving that her influence goes far beyond the boardroom.

Women billionaires on the rise in India

Roshni’s achievement is part of a larger trend of rising women billionaires in India. The Hurun India Rich List 2025 includes 100 women, of which 26 are dollar-billionaires.

Some of the most notable names include:

Falguni Nayar (Nykaa): Transformed online beauty and fashion in India.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Biocon): Known as India's biotech pioneer and self-made billionaire.

Together, these women are redefining wealth creation in India, showing that success is no longer limited to traditional male-led industries.

India's billionaire landscape

India now has 284 billionaires, making it the third-highest in the world after the US and China. Their combined wealth stands at Rs 98 trillion, which equals nearly one-third of India's GDP. Roshni's rise within this powerful landscape highlights two clear trends:

Technology remains the biggest wealth creator in India.

Women are moving from the sidelines to the center of economic power.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra's success is more than just a financial milestone, it represents a new era of inclusivity in India's billionaire class. Her achievement shows how family legacy, modern leadership, and social responsibility can come together to create a powerful example for future generations.

With her entry into the top three, she has not only made history but also opened doors for more women leaders to rise in India’s business world.