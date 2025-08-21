From Jaishankar countering Trump on Russian oil to US Embassy denying voter turnout funding claims, from Shubhanshu Shukla’s space journey to Kerala’s digital literacy milestone, here's a brief of India's top headlines.

From diplomatic sparring to social breakthroughs, Thursday was eventful. Jaishankar rejected Trump's charge on Russian oil while the US Embassy contradicted his funding claim. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla described India’s space mission as for the common man. Kerala became the first fully digitally literate state, while Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil faced harassment allegations. A shocking student murder confession surfaced in Ahmedabad, even as India ruled out bilateral sports with Pakistan. Ajinkya Rahane stepped down as Mumbai captain. Parliament banned real-money online gaming, risking jobs and Aryan Khan nervously presented his debut directorial preview launched by Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai. Here are stories that made headlines in India:

1. 'India Not Biggest Purchaser, Perplexed At Logic': Jaishankar on Russian Oil Purchase Amid Trump's Tariffs

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that India was not the biggest importer of Russian oil and expressed that he was "perplexed" as New Delhi's purchase of oil from the US had in fact increased. His statement came as Donald Trump has been putting pressure on India to stop buying oil from Moscow, claiming that the move was fueling Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Speaking at bilateral meet with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Jaishankar said, "We are not the biggest purchasers of Russian oil, that is China. We are not the biggest purchasers of LNG, that is the European Union. We are not the country which has the biggest trade surge with Russia after 2022; I think there are some countries to the South."

2. US Embassy Contradicts Trump's $21 Million Voter Turnout Funding Claim In India

The United States Embassy in New Delhi has formally contradicted US President Donald Trump's claim that $21 million was allocated through USAID to support voter turnout in India. According to official documents tabled in the Indian Parliament, the US Embassy clarified to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on July 2, 2025, that 'USAID/India did not receive or provide funding of $21 million for voter turnout in India from fiscal years 2014 to 2024, nor has it implemented any voter turnout-related activities in India'.

The clarification came after the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) had earlier announced in February this year, the cancellation of $486 million in USAID-funded Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening (CEPPS) projects worldwide, which allegedly included a $21 million allocation for 'increasing voter turnout in India'.

3. 'India Looks Amazing From Space, It Was Common Man's Mission: Shubhanshu Shukla

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's first astronaut to visit the International Space Station as part of the Axiom-4 mission, on Thursday addressed the media and described his journey as a mission for the entire nation. During a joint press briefing with ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan, reflecting on the experience, Shukla said spaceflight was different from ground training, and expressed gratitude to the Indian government, ISRO, and researchers for making the mission possible.

Shukla during the briefing said, “It was entire nation's mission. The experience is very different from what you learn on ground. It was an unbelievable experience.” He further said, "Want to thank the Indian Government, ISRO, the researchers."

4. 'Real Kerala Story': CM Pinarayi Vijayan Declares India’s First Fully Digitally Literate State

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has become the first fully digitally literate state in India, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced during a video call with 105-year-old Abdulla Maulavi. Marking a significant milestone, the Chief Minister also stated that official certificates issued by local bodies will soon be digitized and integrated with DigiLocker for easier access. Additionally, he noted that individuals who have attained digital literacy will receive further training focused on cybercrime prevention, strengthening the state’s efforts toward a safer and more inclusive digital future.

The Chief Minister said that Kerala was not only declaring the internet as a right but taking steps to make it available for everyone. “The government is setting an example for the entire country by providing internet facilities in Kerala without any rural-urban divide. A total of 900 government services are available online to the public. No one has to go to offices for government services. This change is the real Kerala story,” said the Chief Minister, adding that steps have been taken to make government services available to non-resident Keralites without having to come to the state.

5. Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Accused of Sexual Harassment, Pressuring Woman for Abortion

Palakkad MLA and Youth Congress leader Rahul Mamkootathil has found himself at the centre of another controversy over alleged sexual harassment. An audio recording of a conversation, purportedly between Rahul and a woman, has been released, where he allegedly pressures her to have an abortion. To protect the woman's privacy, the audio has been technically modified to alter the voices. The audio reportedly includes statements urging the woman to terminate the pregnancy and not to raise the child.

Several other women have also raised harassment allegations against Rahul. Following the allegations, Rahul has resigned from the post of Youth Congress President. Abin Varkky and KM Abhijith likely to replace him. There is no clarity whether Rahul will continue to be an MLA. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has called for action against Rahul following the allegations. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Sunny Joseph has adopted a "wait and see" approach, while Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan stated that the party leadership will decide on the matter.

6. 'Maar Nahi Daalna Tha': Ahmedabad Student's Chilling Chat With Friend After Killing Senior

Screenshots of chats between the accused in the brutal murder of Class 10 student Nayan Satani in Ahmedabad and his friend have ignited a storm on social media, exposing chilling confessions in the aftermath of the crime. The alleged chats reveal the accused openly admitting to stabbing Nayan. When asked by his friend whether he had attacked the victim with a knife, the accused casually replied, “Haan to” (yes, so), even identifying the victim by name. In another shocking exchange, the accused allegedly wrote, “Are meko bolra tha ki kon hain kya karlega tu” (he was saying who are you, what will you do).

His friend, horrified by the confession, abused him and rebuked him for attacking Nayan with a knife. Screenshots of these conversations have gone viral, with one exchange showing the friend urging him to erase the chats and go underground, saying, “Jo hua so hua” (whatever has happened, has happened).

7. India Won't Host or Tour Pakistan for Sports, But Asia Cup 2025 Clash on Cards

India has drawn a clear line on its sporting engagements with Pakistan, unveiling a new policy on Thursday that rules out bilateral competitions but permits participation in multi-nation tournaments such as the Asia Cup. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced that Indian athletes will not face Pakistan in any bilateral event, either on Indian soil or in Pakistan.

The decision effectively ends any hope of India and Pakistan resuming direct sporting ties in the foreseeable future, a matter that has long been a subject of debate among fans and administrators alike. Despite the freeze on bilateral ties, India clarified that its participation in international events will not be hindered. That means the men’s cricket team will feature in the Asia Cup next month, where Pakistan is also a participant.

8. Ajinkya Rahane Takes Big Call on His Career Ahead of New Domestic Season

Ahead of the upcoming Indian domestic cricket season, which will start with the Duleep Trophy on August 28, veteran Mumbai cricketer Ajinkya Rahane took a decisive step regarding his future. On Thursday, Rahane decided to step away from Mumbai’s captaincy duties in domestic cricket and pass the baton to the next generation of players.

The 36-year-old Indian batter has been a stalwart of Mumbai cricket for close to two decades and has led the 42-time Ranji Trophy champions for three seasons in recent years before deciding to step down from the leadership role ahead of the 2025-26 domestic cricket season. Rahane captained Mumbai to the 42nd Ranji Trophy title in the 2023-24 season of the tournament, eventually ending their nine-year drought of clinching the prestigious domestic triumph.

9. Parliament Approves Law Banning Real-Money Online Gaming; 2 Lakh Jobs At Risk

Indian government has passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, marking a turning point for the country’s booming digital gaming industry. Cleared by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, the bill bans all real-money online games, apps where players pay to win cash rewards. The legislation now awaits the President’s assent before becoming law. Lawmakers say the move was necessary to curb rising cases of gambling addiction, money laundering, and financial fraud linked to such platforms.

The decision is expected to shake up India’s $3.8 billion gaming sector, which had seen rapid growth with the popularity of fantasy sports and online card games. Companies like Dream11, Games24x7, and Mobile Premier League (MPL) have drawn global investors, fueling one of the fastest-growing digital markets in the country.

10. Aryan Khan admits feeling 'very nervous' during 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' event

The much-awaited preview video of Aryan Khan-directed 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' was unveiled on Wednesday. In a grand event held in Mumbai, the preview was launched by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who brought his signature style and humour to the stage. The actor not only offered a sneak-peek into the making of the show, but also engaged in an interesting conversation with the team.

Recalling his first conversation with his son, Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh said, "When Aryan told me that he wanted to make something on Bollywood, which is raw and edgy with madness, I was worried if he was planning to put Mannat's CCTV footage on YouTube." "He was actually getting something fresh, unique. It took me a little while to catch the tone of the show. But once I did, I was completely drawn in. I am really very happy about it, not just about the show but for the entire cast that comes for the show. It is the characters that breathe life into a story," he added.