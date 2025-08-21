Putin is willing to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but only if all key issues are fully prepared in advance, says Foreign Minister. Lavrov stressed that any such summit must not be for “photo opportunities” but to finalize agreements.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin is willing to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but only if all key issues are fully prepared in advance. Lavrov stressed that any such summit must not be for 'photo opportunities' but to finalize agreements that have been thoroughly worked out. He added that questions remain about the 'legitimacy of signatories' from the Ukrainian side when it comes to any future peace agreements. The statement comes as the Russia-Ukraine war continues with little progress on negotiations, despite growing international calls for dialogue. Moscow has repeatedly said it is open to talks, but only under conditions that meet Russia’s interests and security concerns.

Scroll to load tweet…

Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy at the White House

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he had a 'very good' meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders in the White House. The talks took place in the Oval Office. Those present included French President Emmanuel Macron, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Focus on security guarantees for Ukraine

According to Trump, the main discussion was about giving security guarantees to Ukraine. He said that European countries, together with the United States, were working out details. Trump described the outcome as positive, saying that 'everyone is very happy about the possibility of peace' in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. After the White House meetings, Trump said he called Russian President Vladimir Putin. He informed Putin about the discussions and began making arrangements for a direct meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy. Trump added that after their meeting, he would hold a three-way meeting (a "Trilat") with both leaders.

US team working on peace efforts

Trump said that Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are handling coordination with Russia and Ukraine. He described the effort as an early but important step to end a war that has lasted nearly four years. The White House also issued a statement, calling the day "very successful." It said, "We are all working for the same goal. We want to stop the killing and resolve this."

(With inputs from agencies)