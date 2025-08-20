From Rekha Gupta’s shocking assault and Parliament chaos over the ‘Criminal Netas’ Bill to Delhi bomb threats, Gujarat school violence, Kerala’s rare infection case, and India’s rising exports, here's your Aug 20 daily brief.

On August 20, from a shocking assault on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during a public hearing to chaos in Parliament over the ‘Criminal Netas’ Bill, Wednesday witnessed dramatic political developments. In Gujarat, a Class 10 student was fatally stabbed by a junior, sparking community outrage. Over 50 schools in Delhi received fresh bomb threats from a group demanding ransom. Meanwhile, Kerala confirmed another rare brain infection case in Malappuram. On the economic front, India’s non-smartphone electronics exports crossed USD 14 billion in FY25. In sports, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma briefly disappeared from ICC ODI rankings due to a glitch, worrying fans. Here are the top stories that made headlines:

1. Rekha Gupta Slapped: Attacker, Upset Over Stray Dogs SC Order, Leaves Delhi CM Red-Faced

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly slapped during her weekly public hearing at her Civil Lines residence on Wednesday, sparking outrage and raising serious questions about the chief minister’s security. The incident unfolded when a man, claiming to be a protester, approached Gupta under the pretext of handing over a document but instead allegedly grabbed and attacked her, triggering chaos. She later posted on X that the coward attempt could never break her spirit to serve Delhi.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic, while political leaders across party lines condemned the act as “shameful” and “deeply concerning.” Here’s a detailed breakdown of how the incident unfolded. Former CM Arvind Kejriwal condemned the attack, stressing that violence has no place in a democracy. Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav expressed concern over the safety of public officials, asking how ordinary citizens can feel safe if even the CM is vulnerable. Locals who attended the Jan Sunwai described the scene as chaotic and shocking. Back in Rajkot, neighbours of the accused expressed disbelief, describing him as a quiet, polite man who worked at a temple and had never shown signs of aggression.

2. Chaos in Parliament Over 'Criminal Netas' Bill: Opposition MPs Hurl Torn Copies at Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday told the Lok Sabha that bills proposing the removal of the Prime Minister, Union ministers and Chief Ministers facing serious criminal charges will be referred to a Joint Committee for detailed examination. According to three new bills introduced in Parliament on Wednesday by Home Minister Amit Shah, a minister, chief minister or even the prime minister could lose their post if they remain under arrest for 30 straight days. Opposition MPs staged protest in the Lok Sabha, tearing copies of the newly introduced bills and hurling them towards Home Minister Amit Shah in a dramatic show of dissent.

3. Class 10 Student Stabbed to Death by Junior in Ahmedabad School, Angry Parents Vandalise School

In Ahmedabad, Gujarat, a 15-year-old Class 10 student was stabbed to death by a Class 9 boy. The victim was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night but could not survive his injuries. The student belonged to the Sindhi community. After his death, a large number of community members gathered outside the school on Wednesday morning. The accused boy was from the Muslim community. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sharad Singhal said the stabbing followed a quarrel between two students, after which the victim died. He confirmed that protesters vandalised the school but assured the situation is now under control. Police will also be deployed during the boy’s final rites this evening.

4. Over 50 Schools Receive Bomb Threats Across Delhi; 'Terrorizers Group' Demands USD 25K

A few days after several schools received bomb threats, over 50 schools have received another bomb threat mails in the national capital region in the early hours of Wednesday, police officials have informed. According to Delhi police, a group identifying itself as 'Terrorizers 111' sent an email to various schools, including DAV public school, Faith academy, doon public school, Sarvodhaya vidyalaya, and others demanding USD 25,000. The same group had allegedly demanded USD 5,000 in cryptocurrency after sending various bomb threats on August 18. The group sent a bulk email to the principals and administration staff of various schools, claiming that they have "breached their IT systems" and will detonate bombs within 48 hours across school premises.

5. New Case of Amoebic Meningoencephalitis Confirmed in Kerala's Malappuram; 11-Year-Old Under Treatment

Malappuram: Health authorities have confirmed yet another case of amoebic meningoencephalitis in the district. The latest case involves an 11-year-old child from Chelari, who tested positive after a fluid examination conducted at Kozhikode Medical College. The child is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

This comes at a time when the region is still reeling from the recent death of a fourth-grade student in Kozhikode due to the same rare brain infection. The boy’s younger brother, aged seven, has also been admitted to Kozhikode Medical College after developing a fever. Though his test results came back negative, doctors are keeping him under close observation until his fever subsides.

6. Online Gaming Bill Passed in Lok Sabha, Spares Players, Targets Game Operators, Ads, Promoters

The Online Gaming Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday encourages e-sports and online social games while prohibiting harmful online money gaming services, advertisements, and financial transactions related to them. The Bill seeks to completely ban on offering, operating, or facilitating online money games, irrespective of whether based on skill, chance, or both, the government said.

In the Bill to regulate online gaming in India, there will be no punishment for those playing online money games; it is only the service providers, advertisers, promoters, and those who financially support such games will face the consequences, said sources. "No punishment for those playing online games. No punishment to victims. Only punishment for service providers, advertisers, promoters and who support financially to such games," a source said on Wednesday.

7. India's Non-Smartphone Electronics Exports Cross USD 14 Billion Mark in FY24-25

India's non-smartphone electronics exports have crossed the USD 14 billion mark in FY 2024-25, contributing to an overall electronics export of USD 38.57 billion, a 32.47 per cent jump from the previous year, according to the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC).

While smartphones remain a key driver of exports, the surge in non-smartphone categories has been the real story. Solar panels, telecom equipment, medical electronics, batteries, and digital processing units have all contributed significantly. Photovoltaic cells alone earned USD 1.12 billion, telecom equipment and parts added USD 1.4 billion, while rectifiers, inverters, and chargers together surpassed USD 2.5 billion.

Medical electronics generated USD 0.4 billion, and PCs and digital processing units added another USD 0.81 billion.

8. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Briefly Removed From ICC ODI Rankings

There is an uncertainty over the future of two Indian batting stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, in ODIs, but the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings glitch gave a ‘mini heart attack’ to Indian cricket fans. Kohli and Rohit recently retired from Test cricket before the England tour in May.

Rohit Sharma was the first to call it quits from red-ball cricket after he was sacked from his captaincy following two consecutive Test series defeats against New Zealand and Australia. He had a disastrous outing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, scoring just 31 runs at an average of 6.2 in 5 innings. Just five days after, Virat Kohli stunned the cricket world by announcing his decision to step away from his illustrious Test career after playing for 14 years and 123 matches.

9. Anurag Kashyap hits out at producer of AI-generated film Chiranjeevi Hanuman

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap hit out at Vijay Subramaniam, producer of the upcoming AI-generated film 'Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal.'

The film, announced on Tuesday by Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network's Historyverse, is being promoted as India's first "Made-in-AI" theatrical release.

Taking to Instagram, Kashyap lashed out at Subramaniam and questioned his commitment to creators. Referring to Subramaniam as the head of a talent agency that represents writers, directors, and actors, Kashyap accused him of putting profits before creativity. He also added that agencies are "only interested in making money" and suggested that turning to AI proves that artists are being undervalued.

10. Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara warns followers about fake profiles impersonating her

Superstar Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni has spoken out strongly against the growing number of "fake" and "spam" accounts impersonating her on social media. Sitara has posted on her social media to warn her followers, friends, and well-wishers to be "cautious" of such impersonators, adding that Instagram is her "only official account" and the only place where she connects with people.

"It has come to my notice that several fake and spam accounts are being created under my name. I would like to clarify to all my friends, family, and well-wishers that I am only active on Instagram. This is my only official account and the only medium through which I connect. I am not present on any other social media platforms. Please be cautious and avoid engaging with any other accounts claiming to be me," read her Instagram post.