Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday told the Lok Sabha that bills proposing the removal of the Prime Minister, Union ministers and Chief Ministers facing serious criminal charges will be referred to a Joint Committee for detailed examination. According to three new bills introduced in Parliament on Wednesday by Home Minister Amit Shah, a minister, chief minister or even the prime minister could lose their post if they remain under arrest for 30 straight days. Opposition MPs staged protest in the Lok Sabha, tearing copies of the newly introduced bills and hurling them towards Home Minister Amit Shah in a dramatic show of dissent.

Government introduces 3 controversial Bills in Lok Sabha

Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025. These bills, once cleared, would set a uniform rule for disqualification from office in such cases.

The Lok Sabha witnessed uproar as the three major bills that could lead to the removal of top elected leaders, including the Prime Minister, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and Ministers of States or Union Territories, if they remain in jail for 30 consecutive days on serious criminal charges.

Opposition's intensified protests

The government ended the session with this major move, but the Opposition has strongly opposed the bills, calling them 'draconian'. Opposition leaders argue that the laws could be misused to target and weaken opposition-ruled states by arresting their leaders. The move triggered an immediate uproar in the House. Opposition MPs strongly opposed the legislation, calling it dangerous for democracy. Many stood up in protest, raising slogans of 'Bill waapis lo!' (Withdraw the bill) as the chaos disrupted parliamentary proceedings.

Rising political tensions

While the government has defended the bills as necessary for accountability and clean governance, the Opposition fears they could be weaponised against political rivals. The debate is expected to intensify as the bills head to the Joint Parliamentary Committee for review.

AAP leader Anurag Dhanda sharply opposed the new bill allowing removal of PMs, CMs, and ministers facing serious criminal charges. He called it a step towards dictatorship, accusing the Centre of misusing agencies against opposition leaders. Citing Satyendar Jain’s prolonged jail term without evidence, Dhanda warned that such laws could wrongly unseat innocent ministers and even topple entire governments, undermining democracy.

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi earlier said the legislation would allow the government to use central agencies to arrest opposition chief ministers and ministers, removing them from power without defeating them in elections.

