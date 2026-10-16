A Hyderabad customer was shocked to find a decayed object resembling a tooth in his mutton mandi at The Joint Al Mandi restaurant. Shyam Prasad said staff initially identified it as a mutton bone before acknowledging it was a tooth. After he complained to officials, an inspection found that the object was a tooth cap, not a natural human tooth.

A lunch outing at a restaurant in Hyderabad, Telangana took an unpleasant turn after a customer found a decayed object resembling a tooth in his plate of mutton mandi. Following a complaint, food safety officials inspected the eatery and found that the object was a tooth cap, not a natural human tooth.

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Shyam Prasad and a friend visited The Joint Al Mandi restaurant in Madhapur on Wednesday while in the area for work at an institute. The duo ordered mutton juicy mandi, but were shocked to discover the unusual object in their food.

When they alerted the restaurant staff, they were initially told that it was a mutton bone, Prasad said. However, after the customers insisted on a closer examination, the staff acknowledged that it was a tooth and apologised.

Complimentary item offered by the restaurant

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According to Prasad, the restaurant offered them a complimentary item before asking them to leave. He alleged that the management dismissed his complaint and told him to approach any authority he wished.

Unhappy with the response, Prasad approached food safety officials, who investigated the matter.

During the inspection, officials established that the object was a tooth cap rather than a natural human tooth. They subsequently served a notice to the restaurant.

The incident has raised questions about food quality checks and how restaurants handle customer complaints when unusual objects are found in meals. The inspection and notice followed the customer's complaint.