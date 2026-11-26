Kallakurichi Collector JE Padmaja was questioned for a second day regarding obscene messages from MLA Arul Vignesh. Opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin has demanded an impartial CBI investigation and criticized the lack of government action.

Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 26 (ANI): Kallakurichi District Collector JE Padmaja was questioned for the second consecutive day on Thursday in connection with the alleged obscene messages sent to her by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA Arul Vignesh. The questioning was conducted by special investigation officers at the Collector’s residence and lasted nearly two hours. Tiruppur Superintendent of Police Srishti Singh, who has been appointed as the special investigation officer, and Inspector General of Police Kamini, who is directly supervising the investigation, questioned Padmaja before leaving the residence.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition and DMK Deputy General Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin has demanded the immediate arrest of Vignesh over allegations of sexual harassment. He has also sought the transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for an impartial investigation. A complaint was submitted to the Director General of Police (DGP) on Wednesday, seeking action against Vignesh, Stalin said. He alleged that since the TVK government came to power six months ago, several sexual harassment cases involving TVK functionaries had surfaced. Despite repeated complaints, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had failed to take appropriate action.

Stalin said he had expected the Chief Minister to take action after the complaint was lodged with the DGP against Vignesh over the sexual harassment allegations. However, he alleged that instead of acting on the complaint, the government approached the court seeking the removal of his media interview on the issue. "After we lodged a complaint with the DGP against the Kallakurichi MLA over the sexual harassment allegations yesterday, I thought at least now the Chief Minister would wake up and take action on the issue. However, instead of acting on the complaint, they have approached the court seeking the removal of the interview I gave to the media. I can understand that the Chief Minister has still not woken up to the seriousness of the issue," Stalin said. He further alleged that the lack of action by Vijay was contributing to the deterioration of the law and order situation in the state. (ANI)