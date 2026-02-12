At the Conversion Conclave 2026, CM M.K. Stalin urged continued investment in Tamil Nadu, highlighting the state's 11.19% economic growth, which is triple the national industrial growth rate. He emphasized the success of the Dravidian model.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday urged investors to continue investing in the state, underlining that the state government utilise the investment to create job opportunities, bring youth development, and enhance economic growth, during the Conversion Conclave 2026. He noted that Tamil Nadu showed an economic growth of 11.19 per cent.

Alongside, the country has a 4.5 per cent industrial growth, while the state alone enjoys triple that.

Dravidian Model Fuels Growth

Speaking on the occasion, CM Stalin said, "Dravidian model is a model of growth which gives results and is for the welfare of people. Today's conclave is to show the above. To tell about the growth of Tamil Nadu, some couldn't believe or digest it. Today's conclave is the answer to their questions..."

He said that the Tamil Nadu government not only talks about the investment but also builds a relationship within the state. "Today's released data is a record that no one else can beat. I want to appeal to everyone who came here today to take the conclave to the people. Usually, all state government does investment conclaves and talk about the investments they bring to their state, but we create a relationship and shows example of how a state should do..." he said.

Ensuring MoU Implementation and Job Creation

Further, he said that the state government doesn't just stop after signing the MoU with investors, but ensures that they are implemented. The Chief Minister said that he himself monitors the number of opportunities created, especially for women. "Usually, companies think that Tamil Nadu gives confidence to the investors to make sure their MoUs are on the ground. We don't just stop after the MoU but follow up and make sure to implement it. We ensure our youth get an offer letter for their job. Tamil Nadu is the address for investors, as all data shows. Our economic growth is 11.19 per cent. There is a 4.5 per cent growth in India, and in Tamil Nadu it's triple. Tamil Nadu's share in Indian electronics export is 47 per cent. Our working style to execute MoUs is that we create a dashboard, and I monitor it myself. Will follow on execution and follow on how many jobs have been created and particularly jobs for women..." he said.

Robust Execution Framework

"Whether it's a small deal, we convene a meeting headed by the Chief Secretary and ask them to follow it. Those who see the execution ask how Tamil Nadu execute the MoUs so quickly. We have a single window system and infrastructure to execute it. We have natural and human resources here in Tamil Nadu. In the last 4 years, 55,678 acre acquired in 35 districts by the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT)..." he added.

Vision for a One Trillion Dollar Economy

CM Stalin further shared that 7 TIDEL NEO parks have been established in the state within the last five years, further appealing to the investors to expand their investment in the state to achieve the goal of one trillion dollars by 2030. "In the last five years, 7 TIDEL NEO Parks have been opened. We don't have a feeling of prejudice, but we do our job for the state's upliftment. Whatever sector, Tamil Nadu remains in forefront. I thank the investors who share their experience with other investors, and that's how we have got... I appeal to all investors to continue their investment and expand their investment in Tamil Nadu. Like how u investors have a target, we in Tamil Nadu also have a target to achieve one trillion dollars by 2030. Let's both join hands and achieve our target," he stated.

