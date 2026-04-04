TN Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi backs CM Stalin against CBSE's three-language curriculum, asserting the state is committed to its two-language policy. He said the state will not bend or compromise on its principles and ideology.

TN Govt Rejects Three-Language Policy, Affirms Two-Language Stance

Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday backed Chief Minister MK Stalin's remarks on the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) three-language curriculum, asserting that the state government remains committed to its long-standing two-language policy introduced by Periyar and will not "compromise" on its principles.

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Speaking to ANI, Poyyamozhi emphasised that the message conveyed by the Chief Minister was clear that Tamil Nadu would not yield to what it perceives as attempts to impose policies contrary to its established educational framework. "The Chief Minister has firmly upheld the two-language policy set by Periyar, refusing to compromise. Even when offered Rs 3,458 crores, the state declined, insisting that ideology cannot be imposed. The message is clear that the state will not bend. The Chief Minister's words underline that the state board and its principles remain uncompromised," said the Tamil Nadu Education Minister.

Reaffirming the state's stance, Poyyamozhi said that Tamil Nadu's education model is rooted in its linguistic and cultural identity, and any move perceived as undermining this framework would be resisted.

Minister Files Nomination, Expresses Confidence

In addition to addressing the policy issue, the Minister also filed his nomination from the Thiruverumbur Assembly constituency and expressed confidence about his electoral prospects. He highlighted his continuous engagement with the people and the strength of the alliance's campaign in the region. "I have been moving around my constituency, attending events and being present with the people. They see me as part of their family, and I am happy to meet them again. Yesterday, with the full strength of our alliance, we began our campaign. This time, I am confident we will win by a huge margin," said Poyyamozhi.

CM Stalin Criticises CBSE Framework as 'Linguistic Imposition'

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Stalin on Saturday criticised the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) new curriculum framework, calling it a "calculated attempt at linguistic imposition" that prioritises Hindi over regional languages.

CM Stalin said the policy undermines federalism, marginalises non-Hindi-speaking states and places an undue burden on students and teachers, urging the Union government to respect India's linguistic diversity and protect the rights of students across states. CBSE is set to introduce a phased three-language policy from the 2026-27 academic year, beginning with Class 6. The policy requires students to learn an additional language, with at least two of the three being Indian languages.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to go to the polls for its 234-member Legislative Assembly in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes set to take place on May 4. (ANI)