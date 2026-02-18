Tamil Nadu will host the 'Champions of Tamil Nadu' event, where CM MK Stalin will give 175 sportspersons government jobs, award Rs 33.5 crore in incentives, and lay the foundation for a new International Sports City in Chennai.

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) will host a grand event titled 'Champions of Tamil Nadu' to mark five years of remarkable achievements in the state's sports sector at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will preside over the function, while Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and other Tamil Nadu Ministers will also participate in the event.

Jobs, Incentives and New Infrastructure

As part of the celebrations, appointment orders will be distributed to more than 175 sportspersons under the 3 per cent sports quota in government employment. Among the beneficiaries are 50 para-athletes, highlighting the government's commitment to inclusivity in sports.

In addition, a total incentive amount of Rs 33.5 crore will be awarded to 1,172 sportspersons in recognition of their outstanding achievements at various levels.

The Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the first phase of the International Sports City project in Chennai, estimated at Rs 261 crore, marking a major step toward strengthening sports infrastructure in the state.

The event will feature prominent athletes, officials, and dignitaries to celebrate Tamil Nadu's continued progress in sports.

Marathon to Promote Traditional 'Pazhaya Soru'

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian flagged off the 'Run for Rice - Pazhaya Soru Marathon 2026' at Besant Nagar Beach in Chennai. The awareness marathon aimed to highlight the nutritional and cultural significance of pazhaya soru (overnight-soaked rice), a traditional Tamil dish known for its probiotic properties and health benefits.

The event underscored the relevance of age-old food habits in promoting wellness and preventive healthcare in modern lifestyles.

According to Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, over 1,000 participants took part in the event. The participants were united by the message, "Run for Health, Run for Tradition."

"The marathon was organised to create widespread awareness about the greatness and health benefits of pazhaya soru. More than 1,000 doctors and medical college students, along with leading medical professionals, participated to promote public awareness. Pazhaya soru is now served for breakfast at several star hotels in Tamil Nadu and abroad. I hope this awareness generated by the marathon reaches the general public at scale and contributes to healthier food choices rooted in Tamil Nadu's traditional dietary wisdom," Subramanian told reporters. (ANI)