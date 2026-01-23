AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, sharing a stage with PM Modi, slammed the DMK for corruption and dynastic politics, asserting the upcoming state elections would put a "full stop" to the ruling party and their "family rule."

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), asserting that the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections would put a "full stop" to the ruling party. Addressing a public rally alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, he alleged that corruption and dynastic politics were the only achievements of the DMK government.

Palaniswami Slams 'Dynastic Politics'

He claimed that over the past four-and-a-half years, the state government had only brought suffering to the people and said the forthcoming election would be the DMK's last. "This election will put an end to dynastic rule and place a full stop to the DMK. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Madhurantakam, even nature welcomes him. The sun symbol of the DMK has disappeared. For the last four-and-a-half years, the DMK government has only given sorrow to the people. Do we need a government that makes people sad? For the livelihood of one family, should eight crore people suffer? First Karunanidhi was Chief Minister, then his son Stalin became Chief Minister. Now Stalin wants to make his son Udhayanidhi the next Chief Minister," Palaniswami said.

Palaniswami further alleged that Udhayanidhi Stalin was first made an MLA, then a minister, followed by Deputy Chief Minister, and is now being projected as the next Chief Minister. "This is the only achievement of the DMK--corruption and dynastic politics. Udhayanidhi was first made an MLA, then a Minister, and later a Deputy Chief Minister. Now efforts are on to make him the Chief Minister. This election will be the last election for the DMK. Prime Minister Modi is with us, our alliance is strong, and we will defeat our enemies and hoist the victory flag," he added.

AMMK's Dhinakaran Pledges Support to NDA

Meanwhile, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazagham (AMMK) chief TTV Dhinakaran said Prime Minister Modi's visit signalled the beginning of the end of the DMK's "dynastic" rule. Recalling former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Dhinakaran said AMMK cadres would work towards forming an NDA government in Tamil Nadu.

"The Prime Minister has come to Tamil Nadu to ensure the end of the dynastic DMK government. He called upon the AMMK to support the NDA, and we have accepted it wholeheartedly. Yes, we had differences earlier, but we are all cadres of Amma Jayalalithaa. For the welfare of Tamil Nadu, we have forgotten past disputes. Without any confusion or pressure, we have accepted the Prime Minister's call and joined this alliance," said Dhinakaran.

"Our AMMK cadres will campaign across Tamil Nadu to ensure the victory of this alliance. I assure this to Prime Minister Modi and Edappadi Palaniswami. We want Prime Minister Modi's government at the Centre and Amma's government in Tamil Nadu. That is why we have joined this alliance. Today, Tamil Nadu has become a state of robbery and murder. Murders and thefts are happening everywhere," he added.

PMK Leader Confident of NDA Victory

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadoss, who was also present at the rally, expressed confidence that Edappadi Palaniswami would become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Welcoming Prime Minister Modi, Ramadoss said India is moving towards becoming a superpower by 2047 under his leadership.

'DMK is a Failed Government'

"I welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and say with confidence that Edappadi Palaniswami will be the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Under Prime Minister Modi's dynamic leadership, India is moving towards becoming a superpower by 2047. Today marks the beginning of the end of the DMK government. DMK means a corrupt government. It is a zero-governance government. They are number one in corruption across India and are known only for that. Let the people of Tamil Nadu throw the DMK out of power," he said.

He alleged that the DMK government had fulfilled only 13 per cent of its election promises and termed it a "failed government." Accusing the ruling party of coming to power through false promises on issues such as abolishing NEET, job creation, and minimum support prices, Ramadoss claimed the state had deteriorated under DMK rule.

"The DMK government has fulfilled only 13 per cent of its election promises. It is a failed government. They came to power by making false promises--abolishing NEET, increasing job schemes, and fixing minimum prices. They have turned Tamil Nadu into hell. Stalin, start counting your days in power. Your time will end soon. Drugs are destroying Tamil Nadu. Women and the people of Tamil Nadu must throw out the DMK and support the NDA alliance," said Ramadoss.

Tamil Nadu is set to undergo elections in the first half of 2026. (ANI)