Early ECI trends for Tamil Nadu elections show Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin leading, while CM MK Stalin trails. Actor Vijay's new party, TVK, has emerged as a major force, leading in 108 seats, ahead of AIADMK (64) and DMK (40).

Stalins Face Mixed Fortunes in Key Contests

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was on Monday leading from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly seat, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) trends.

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As per the latest counting trends, Selvam D of the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was trailing from the constituency with a margin of over 300 votes. While Chief Minister MK Stalin is trailing by a margin of over 4011 votes against VS Babu of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party.

Vijay's TVK Emerges as Decisive Force

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is contesting the elections alone, against the NDA alliance led by AIADMK, along with the BJP. While the DMK-led alliance, along with Congress, is looking to retain power in the state.

Tamila Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has emerged as a decisive force in Tamil Nadu. TVK workers celebrated their lead seats across the state with Vijay's 'whistle podu song', ringing the party's symbol between their lips in big celebrations.

His main rival, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Inigo Irudayaraj, is trailing behind in the initial round, according to early counting trends. TVK chief Vijay's entry had turned the Tamil Nadu polls triangular. The politics in the state have traditionally been dominated by alliances led by the DMK and AIADMK.

Early Seat Tally Shows TVK in the Lead

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was leading in 108 seats, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) trends, as counting of votes continued for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

As per the latest trends, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was leading in 64 seats, while the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was ahead in 40 constituencies. The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) was leading in 6 seats, the Indian National Congress (INC) in 5 seats, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 3 seats, as per the ECI data.

The counting process is underway, and the final results are yet to be officially declared by the Election Commission. (ANI)