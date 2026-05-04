Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi flagged the slow vote counting in Titabor but urged patience. Meanwhile, early trends show the BJP-led NDA heading for a landslide victory, with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on track for a third term.

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Monday raised concerns over the slow pace of vote counting in the Titabor Assembly constituency, even as early trends showed a strong lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state.

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He said the counting in Titabor was progressing slowly and questioned the delay in the process. However, he added that fluctuations in each round of counting are normal and urged patience until the final results are declared. Speaking to ANI in Jorhat, Gogoi said, "We are seeing that the counting in the Titabor Assembly constituency is going very slowly. We have just told this inside why the counting is slow in Titabor Assembly... There will be ups and downs in each round; this is natural. We should wait until the final results are out."

BJP-Led NDA Heads for Landslide Victory

The BJP is on course to retain power in Assam, with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) headed for a decisive and near-landslide victory as early Election Commission trends showed the party leading in 97 seats against Congress' 26, crossing the majority mark in the 126-member Assembly. This places Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on track for a third consecutive term as counting continued.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP led on 77 seats and the Indian National Congress was ahead in 25 seats, followed by the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 10 seats each at around 11.20 am. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) was leading in 2 seats, while the United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL), and Raijor Dal were ahead in 1 seat each.

With 77 seats in its favour, the BJP has secured a clear early majority in the trends, indicating a strong position for the ruling alliance as counting continues across the state.

Key Contest Updates

CM Sarma, contesting from Jalukbari, is ahead with 11,821 votes, maintaining a lead of 7,748 votes over Congress candidate Bidisha Neog, who has secured 4,073 votes as of round 2 in the 18th round.

Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi, however, trailed in the Jorhat Assembly constituency, according to Election Commission trends from Round 6 of 14 in the counting process. BJP candidate Hitendra Nath Goswami is ahead with 27,903 votes, maintaining a lead of 9,285 votes over Gogoi, who has secured 18,618 votes. The early trends indicate a closely watched contest in the constituency as counting continues. (ANI)