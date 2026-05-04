AAP's Priyanka Kakkar questioned the division of Congress's votes in Assam as election trends showed a landslide victory for the BJP-led NDA. The alliance is leading in 97 of 126 seats, setting CM Himanta Biswa Sarma up for a third term.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Monday raised questions over the Congress party's vote share in Assam, asking who was responsible for the alleged division of its votes in the state.

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Taking to the social media platform X, Kakkar pointed towards possible vote fragmentation in Assam's electoral landscape, posting, "Who cut into the Congress party's votes in Assam?"

BJP Heads for Landslide Victory

Her post comes after Election Commission trends showed Bharatiya Janata Party is on course to retain power in Assam, with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) headed for a decisive and near landslide victory as the party is leading in 97 seats against Congress' 26, crossing the majority mark in the 126-member Assembly. This places Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on track for a third consecutive term as counting continued.

Seat-Wise Breakdown

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP led on 77 seats, the Indian National Congress was ahead in 25 seats, followed by the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 10 seats each at around 11.20 am. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) was leading in 2 seats, while the United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) and Raijor Dal was ahead in 1 seat each. With 77 seats in its favour, the BJP has secured a clear early majority in the trends, indicating a strong position for the ruling alliance as counting continues across the state.

Key Candidate Performances

Sarma, contesting from Jalukbari, is ahead with 11,821 votes, maintaining a lead of 7,748 votes over Congress candidate Bidisha Neog, who has secured 4,073 votes as of round 2 in the 18th round.

BJP candidate Pradyut Bordoloi maintained a strong lead in the Dispur Assembly constituency, as he was ahead with 29,838 votes, holding a margin of 22,310 votes over Congress candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami, who secured 7,528 votes as of round 4 in the 20-round election as per EC trends.

Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi, however, trailed in the Jorhat Assembly constituency, according to Election Commission trends from Round 6 of 14 in the counting process. BJP candidate Hitendra Nath Goswami is ahead with 27,903 votes, maintaining a lead of 9,285 votes over Gogoi, who has secured 18,618 votes. The early trends indicate a closely watched contest in the constituency as counting continues.

Gloomy Mood at Congress Office

Meanwhile, at the Congress office in Assam, decorators who were called in advance in anticipation of the election results were asked to leave as soon as the results began trickling in. (ANI)