BJP's Pijush Hazarika says it's too early for a clear picture in Assam polls. However, early trends show the BJP-led NDA heading for a landslide win, leading in 97 seats against Congress' 26, placing them on track to retain power.

BJP candidate from Jagiroad, Pijush Hazarika, on Monday said that it will take more time to get a clear picture of the results as counting for the Assam Assembly elections is underway.

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Speaking to the reporters, Hazarika said, "3-4 rounds have been completed here in Assam; these are early trends. It will take some more time to say anything...I am hoping to be able to see some results around 12:30 pm."

BJP-Led NDA Heads for Decisive Victory

While the BJP is on course to retain power in Assam, with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) headed for a decisive and near landslide victory, as early Election Commission trends showed the party leading in 97 seats against Congress' 26 seats, crossing the majority mark in the 126-member Assembly.

This places Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on track for a third consecutive term as counting continued.

ECI Trends: Seat Distribution

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP led on 77 seats, the Indian National Congress was ahead in 25 seats, followed by the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 10 seats each at around 11.20 am. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) was leading in 2 seats, while the United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) and Raijor Dal was ahead in 1 seat each.

With 77 seats in its favour, the BJP has secured a clear early majority in the trends, indicating a strong position for the ruling alliance as counting continues across the state.

Key Constituency Updates

Sarma Leads in Jalukbari

Sarma, contesting from Jalukbari, is ahead with 11,821 votes, maintaining a lead of 7,748 votes over Congress candidate Bidisha Neog, who has secured 4,073 votes as of round 2 in the 18th round.

Gogoi Trails in Jorhat

Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi, however, trailed in the Jorhat Assembly constituency, according to Election Commission trends from Round 6 of 14 in the counting process. BJP candidate Hitendra Nath Goswami is ahead with 27,903 votes, maintaining a lead of 9,285 votes over Gogoi, who has secured 18,618 votes. The early trends indicate a closely watched contest in the constituency as counting continues. (ANI)