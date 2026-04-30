Exit polls for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election predict a win for the incumbent DMK-led alliance. However, debutant party TVK's KA Sengottaiyan is confident of an 'astonishing' victory, with some polls showing widely varied outcomes.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 30 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Assembly election exit polls have triggered sharp political reactions across party lines as the incumbent DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) is predicted to retain power.

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TVK Unfazed, Predicts 'Astonishing' Result

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Executive Committee Chief Coordinator KA Sengottaiyan remains unfazed by the predictions, exuding confidence over the party's prospects and claiming that public response would "astonish the entire nation." Speaking to ANI, Sengottaiyan said, "The scale of public response would astonish the entire nation, adding that such an overwhelming level of 'whistle sound' has never been witnessed in world history and that the reality would be evident on the 4th May." Responding to criticism, he remarked that some people claim it is not the sound of whistles but of bombs. He countered by saying that those making such claims are perhaps accustomed to bomb blasts, as they come from Naxalite-affected regions.

Vijay Calls for Meeting Ahead of Vote Counting

Meanwhile, VK chief Vijay has called for a consultation meeting today with all the party's MLA candidates in Chennai. The meeting is set to discuss the upcoming preparations for the May 4 counting of votes.

Divergent Exit Poll Predictions

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, Axis My India exit poll projected that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) would get 98-120 seats in its debut election, DMK-led alliance 92-100 seats and the five-party alliance led by BJP getting 22-32 seats.

According to Axis My India, Vijay is ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin in terms of choice for the next Chief Minister. While Stalin was supported by 35 per cent of those polled, Vijay got the support of 37 per cent.

Several other exit polls predicted that the alliance led by the ruling DMK will return to power in the state.

People Pulse projected 125-145 seats for the DMK-led alliance and AIADMK-led alliance, which includes the BJP, getting 65-80 seats. It projected Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) getting two to six seats.

Tamil Nadu has 234 assembly seats.

According to exit poll projections by Matrize, DMK and allies will get 122-132 seats and AIADMK and allies 80-100 seats. It said TVK would get 0-6 assembly seats.

The exit poll by P-MARQ projected 125-145 seats for DMK-led alliance, 60-70 seats for AIADMK-led alliance and one to six seats for TVK.

People Insight projected 120-140 seats for DMK-led alliance, 60-70 for AIADMK-led alliance and 30-40 seats for TVK.

DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Tamil Nadu also includes the Congress.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)