Piyush Goyal, BJP's TN in-charge, says the NDA is satisfied with its seat-sharing deal and will sweep the state polls. He claims people are fed up with the DMK government, a sentiment echoed by AMMK's TTV Dhinakaran.

NDA Leaders Express Confidence in Election Win

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's Tamil Nadu in-charge Piyush Goyal on Monday expressed satisfaction with the party contesting 27 seats in the NDA alliance for the upcoming state polls, adding that the bloc would sweep the elections as people are fed up with the incumbent Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government led by MK Stalin. Speaking to reporters after the announcement of the NDA's seat-sharing agreement in Tamil Nadu, Goyal emphasised that the alliance is like a family. "We are all one family and we will fight the elections to win them...We are very satisfied with the 27 seats, we will sweep the elections as the people of the state are fed up with CM Stalin and DCM Udhayanidhi Stalin...They have hurt the culture of the state...NDA will form the government in the state," said Piyush Goyal.

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Meanwhile, AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for smooth seat-sharing talks within the state, expressing confidence for the NDA alliance in winning the elections. "We will contest the elections on 11 seats...We are all very happy with the seat sharing...I thank the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, everything is going on smoothly. We will win the elections...The public is fed up with the DMK government and their alliance will lose the elections," Dhinakaran said.

NDA Seat-Sharing Arrangement Finalised

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming 234-member legislative assembly elections. Under the agreement, the alliance led by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will contest 178 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party has been allotted 27 seats, followed by the Pattali Makkal Katchi with 18 seats, and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam with 11 seats.

The announcement was made by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami during a joint press conference at the party's headquarters in Chennai. The event was attended by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagendran, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, and AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran.

Puthiya Needhi Katchi's Proposal

Separately, AC Shanmugam, founder of the Puthiya Needhi Katchi, stated that he has informed Piyush Goyal of his party's willingness to contest nine constituencies under the BJP's lotus symbol. He also referenced his past electoral performances in Vellore, noting that he secured 3.25 lakh votes in 2014 under the BJP symbol and 4.70 lakh votes when contesting with AIADMK support. "In 2014, along with PM Modi, the then candidate, we contested under the lotus symbol and I got 3.25 lakh votes in Vellore. I contested from Vellore under AIADMK and got 4.70 lakh votes... I already informed Piyush Goyal that we are ready to contest under the lotus symbol and gave a list of 9 constituencies, asking for 4-3," said Shanmugam.

Election Schedule and Political Landscape

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and other parties. Looking to unseat the ruling alliance are the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. (ANI)