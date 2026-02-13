Ahead of assembly polls, DMK MP Kanimozhi praised the TN government's move to give Rs 5,000 to 1.31 crore women. The amount includes a 3-month advance and a summer package under the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme, CM Stalin announced.

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi on Friday welcomed the Tamil Nadu government's decision to provide Rs 5,000 to 1.31 crore women under the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme.

"As an advance for the months of February, March, and April, along with Rs 3,000, and taking into account summer expenses, an additional special package of Rs 2,000 has been provided, making it Rs 5,000 distributed to 1.31 crore women under the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme," Kanimozhi posted on X. பிப்ரவரி, மார்ச், ஏப்ரல் மாதங்களுக்கான முன்பணமாக ரூ.3 ஆயிரத்துடன், கோடைக்காலச் செலவுகளைக் கருத்தில் கொண்டு சிறப்புத் தொகுப்பாக ரூ.2 ஆயிரமும் சேர்த்து, கலைஞர் மகளிர் உரிமைத் தொகைத் திட்டத்தின் கீழ் 1.31 கோடி மகளிருக்கு ரூ. 5 ஆயிரம் வழங்கியிருப்பதோடு, தமிழ்நாட்டு மகளிரின் நலனில்… https://t.co/Obv8nOSFOV — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) February 13, 2026

"Moreover, the Dravidian model government, which always cares about the welfare of Tamil Nadu women, has once again been formed, and it has been announced that the women's rights endowment will be raised to Rs 2,000 every month. Our thanks to the Honourable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, brother Thiru. MK Stalin," she said.

CM Stalin announces payout, hits out at opposition

Her remarks come after Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that Rs 3,000 has been credited in advance to women beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme, along with an additional Rs 2,000 as a "summer special package".

In a post on X, CM Stalin said the Rs 3,000 amount was given as an advance payment for the months of February, March and April. He also alleged that "some" were trying to block the Women's Rights Grant for three months, citing the upcoming elections, but said his government acted ahead of time to ensure beneficiaries did not face any disruption.

"For the women of Tamil Nadu, this Women's Rights Grant is the promise given by Stalin. No matter who tries to create obstacles, I will not step back from it. Citing the elections as a reason, they are trying to block the Women's Rights Grant for three months. But our #DravidianModel government has acted ahead of them! As an advance for the months of February, March, and April - ₹3,000, along with a summer special package of ₹2,000! A total of ₹5,000 has been credited this morning to all 1.31 crore beneficiaries of the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme," the post read.

'Dravidian Model 2.0' election promise

He added that under "Dravidian Model 2.0," the current Rs 1,000 monthly assistance would be doubled to Rs 2,000 if voted back to power, calling it a promise to Tamil Nadu women.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of the year. The DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won 5, VCK won 4, and others won 8. (ANI)