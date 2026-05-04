A three-tier security system is in place at the counting centre in Salem for Edappadi and Sangagiri constituencies. The DMK-led alliance is confident of a win as votes for the April 23 polls are counted across Tamil Nadu.

Heavy Security at Salem Counting Centre

Heavy security arrangements have been put in place at the counting centre set up at Vivekananda Medical College in Salem, where votes for key Assembly constituencies will be counted. The entire campus has been converted into a high-security zone with a three-tier security system in place. A large number of personnel from the Salem Police, along with armed police units, have been deployed to ensure that the counting process is conducted smoothly and peacefully.

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According to officials, the counting centre covers the Edappadi and Sangagiri Assembly constituencies. Barricades have been erected around the college premises to regulate traffic movement and prevent any unauthorised access to the facility. Quick Response Teams, along with senior police officers, are also stationed in and around the venue and are closely monitoring the situation to maintain law and order throughout the counting process.

Election Results Day Process

Tamil Nadu is one of the four states (Assam, West Bengal, and Keralam) and the union territory of Puducherry, which will have its results for polling, which took place on April 23, with Bengal having the second phase of polling on April 29. The process will commence with the counting of postal ballots at 8:00 am, followed by EVM counting from 8:30 am. Round-wise results will be updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the official Election Commission portal.

Political Alliances Await Outcome

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Congress In-Charge Girish Chodankar expressed confidence that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance would return to power in Tamil Nadu. "We are confident that our DMK alliance will form the government and create history in Tamil Nadu. We are very confident that we will come back to power," he said.

Tamil Nadu is abuzz for the results of the April 23 polling, with parties across the state waiting for the results to decide whether the incumbent DMK gets another term or the AIADMK-led alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manages to get dividends from anti-incumbency. While many exit polls have predicted a DMK win, certain surveys have also suggested a 'TVK shocker' might upset the balance in the assembly. (ANI)