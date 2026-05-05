TN Congress accepted defeat in the assembly polls, congratulating Vijay's TVK which won 107 seats. TVK is 11 short of a majority. DMK chief MK Stalin lost his seat as his party secured 59 seats and Congress got 5.

Congress Accepts 'Democratic Verdict', Congratulates TVK

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Tuesday described the results of the recently concluded state assembly elections as a democratic verdict of the people, following their defeat. The party congratulated Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay for the victory and expressed gratitude to the people of Sriperumbudur for their continued support. It also thanked outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin, the DMK party and the Secular Progressive Alliance for their unity and hard work during the election.

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On X, the official handle of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee posted, "We humbly accept and bow to the Assembly election results, which have been declared as the esteemed democratic verdict of the people of Tamil Nadu. First, I recall the congratulations extended by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Rahul Gandhi, to Mr. Vijay, the leader of the victorious Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam in this election. In continuation of that, I also convey my heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Vijay. தமிழக மக்களின் உயர்ந்த ஜனநாயகத் தீர்ப்பாக அறிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ள சட்டமன்றத் தேர்தல் முடிவுகளைத் தலைவணங்கி ஏற்றுக் கொள்கிறோம். இந்தத் தேர்தலில் வெற்றி பெற்ற தமிழக வெற்றி கழகத்தின் தலைவர் திரு விஜய் அவர்களுக்கு மக்களவை எதிர்க்கட்சித் தலைவர் திரு. ராகுல்காந்தி அவர்கள் தெரிவித்துள்ள… pic.twitter.com/7zgxstSi1X — Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (@INCTamilNadu) May 5, 2026 "

Further, to the great electorate of my Sriperumbudur Assembly constituency, your awareness and the unshakable faith you hold in democracy provide us with renewed resolve and encouragement. Each of your votes has reaffirmed that the rule of the people is paramount. For this, I express my deepest gratitude from the bottom of my heart. Moreover, I offer my heartfelt thanks in particular to the esteemed elder brother, Mr. M.K. Stalin, the leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and to all the allied parties in the Secular Progressive Alliance who united and toiled with the noble aim of ensuring our alliance's victory in this election. The sense of unity and selfless dedication they demonstrated serve as an exemplary model for political culture," the post read.

TVK's Stunning Debut, Falls Short of Majority

A day earlier, Tamil Nadu witnessed a dramatic political shift as TVK secured 107 seats in the 234-member Assembly in its debut election, falling just 11 seats short of the majority mark. While DMK secured 59 seats and Congress got 5 seats. The party is now expected to seek support from smaller parties, including Congress, PMK, Left parties, CPI(M), and VCK, to form the government.

Stalin Upset in Kolathur, Vote Share Analysis

The election results also delivered a major upset in Kolathur, where DMK chief and outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin lost to TVK's VS Babu by 8,795 votes. TVK also led the vote share with over 32 per cent, while the DMK secured 24.19 per cent and the AIADMK 21.22 per cent, marking a decline for both Dravidian majors. (ANI)