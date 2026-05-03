For the Tamil Nadu Assembly election vote counting, Chennai has deployed a three-tier security system. Prominent counting centres are under intense surveillance with barricades, armed police, and CAPF personnel ensuring public safety and order.

In view of the counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections to be held on May 4, security personnel have been deployed in Chennai to ensure public safety and maintain law and order.

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Three-Tier Security and Surveillance In Place

Security has been strengthened with a three-layer arrangement to regulate movement and maintain order at the vote-counting venues. Prominent counting centres such as Loyola College, Queen Mary's College, and Anna University are under intense surveillance, with heavy police presence and strict access control measures in effect.

At the outer perimeter, barricades have been erected up to 100 metres from the counting centres. Only authorised personnel are being allowed beyond this point, with police conducting thorough identity checks before entry.

At the middle layer, entry gates are being guarded by armed police personnel. They are regulating the movement of election officials, candidates, and agents, while ensuring that unauthorised entry is strictly prevented.

At the inner layer, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel have been deployed inside the counting halls to maintain order and ensure the integrity of the counting process.

High-resolution CCTV cameras have also been installed across all premises, covering entry and exit points, counting halls, and surrounding areas. Live monitoring is being carried out from dedicated control rooms to prevent any untoward incidents.

Traffic Diversions and Public Restrictions

Traffic diversions have been implemented around the counting centres to manage congestion and ensure the smooth movement of official and authorised vehicles. Public gatherings near these locations have also been restricted as a preventive measure.

High Voter Turnout in Key Electoral Contest

Tamil Nadu witnessed strong voter turnout in the recently concluded polls, with several districts recording high participation. According to the Election Commission of India, the overall turnout stood at 82.24 per cent, reflecting significant voter engagement across urban and rural constituencies.

The Assembly elections saw a direct contest between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Congress and other regional parties, and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). (ANI)