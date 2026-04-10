BJP's K Annamalai, campaigning in Ooty, alleged the DMK has fulfilled only 15% of its poll promises. He called the government a "show" administration, highlighted central schemes, and urged support for BJP candidate Bhojarajan.

Ahead of the forthcoming Tamil Nadu assembly election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and party executive committee member K Annamalai on Friday alleged that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government has fulfilled only 15 per cent of its 501 election promises. He made a series of charges against the ruling party during a vote-gathering campaign meeting in Ooty in the Nilgiris district.

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Annamalai was campaigning in support of BJP candidate Bhojarajan from the Ooty Assembly constituency. Recalling the previous election, he said Bhojarajan had narrowly missed victory but had still extended congratulations to the winners and even issued advertisements after his defeat.

Annamalai Attacks DMK Government

Addressing the gathering, Annamalai launched a sharp attack on the DMK government, describing it as a "show" administration and alleging that it is unsafe for women. He also accused Chief Minister MK Stalin and MP Kanimozhi of misleading the public on issues such as petrol prices and LPG cylinder availability. "The current DMK regime is a 'show', a regime that is unsafe for women. Kanimozhi and Stalin are lying about petrol prices and cylinder shortage," he alleged.

He further cited an incident during the anti-Hindi agitation, claiming that a DMK member was involved in a jewellery theft case, which he projected as an example of corruption within the ruling party.

Central Schemes vs. DMK Promises

Central Government Initiatives

Listing various welfare and development schemes, Annamalai highlighted central government initiatives and investments. He said a government medical college and hospital worth Rs 447 crore has been established, while a natural gas scheme worth Rs 3,700 crore is benefiting nine lakh families. He also mentioned free 'Ujjwala' cylinders for 18,532 families. He added that the upgradation of the Ooty railway station under the 'Amrit Bharat' scheme is being undertaken at a cost of Rs 36 crore, while Rs 664 crore has been allocated for the development of the tea sector. He also said steps would be taken to increase tea prices.

Unfulfilled State Promises

Annamalai said the government has provided Rs 2,558 crore in loans under the Mudra scheme and Rs 6,000 per year to farmers under the PM Kisan scheme. He alleged that the DMK has fulfilled only 15 per cent of its 511 election promises and accused it of misleading the public on 99 per cent of commitments. He also alleged that the state government has reduced the number of beneficiaries under the PM Kisan scheme. "The DMK has fulfilled only 15% of its 511 election promises, but is lying about 99%. Permanent employment of garden workers, hydraulic car parking, IT parks and loan waiver of garden workers have not been done. The state government has reduced the number of beneficiaries under the PM Kisan scheme," he added.

Future Promises and Call for NDA Victory

He said the BJP would continue to work towards granting tribal status to the Patagar community, asserting that this would be possible under a "harmonious government in 2026". "The development of the Nilgiris will gain momentum only if a government with the same mindset (National Democratic Alliance) is formed at the Centre and in the state, and for that, Bhojarajan should win," he added.

Tamil Nadu Electoral Contest

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)