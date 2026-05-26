A Mumbai PMLA court sent self-styled godman Ashok Kharat to judicial custody till June 9. The ED, which arrested him in a money laundering case, said further custodial interrogation was not required at present, but he could be taken back if needed.

A PMLA court in Mumbai on Tuesday sent self-styled godman Ashok Kharat to judicial custody till June 9 after the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody in an alleged money laundering case came to an end.

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Kharat had been in ED custody for the past six days after being arrested on May 19 in connection with the alleged financial irregularities and money laundering probe.

During the hearing, the ED counsel informed the court that further custodial interrogation of Kharat was not required at present. However, the agency clarified that he could be taken back into custody if required during the course of the ongoing investigation.

Kharat is expected to be shifted to Nashik Road Central Jail following the court's order.

Details of the Allegations

The case pertains to allegations of extortion, religious manipulation and financial fraud, along with accusations of rape and exploitation under the guise of spiritual guidance.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had conducted searches under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with the case registered at Sarkarwada Police Station in Nashik district.

Alleged Modus Operandi

The ED alleged that Kharat opened multiple bank accounts in the names of third parties through cooperative credit societies in Nashik while retaining operational control over them by linking his own mobile number and remaining nominee for the accounts.

Investigators further alleged that Kharat sold ordinary objects by presenting them as "blessed items" possessing divine healing powers, thereby collecting large sums of money from followers and victims.

According to the ED, proceeds generated through alleged extortion activities were later invested in land parcels through chartered accountant Prakash Pophale and Kharat's sons.

Who is Ashok Kharat?

Kharat, chairman of the Shri Ishanyeshwar Temple Trust in Sinnar, had reportedly gained influence among several prominent personalities before the allegations surfaced. (ANI)