AIADMK's Kovai Sathyan voiced confidence in winning the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls, stating EPS will be CM. He slammed the DMK for unfulfilled promises, copying manifestos, and a decline in law and order, claiming voters are fed up.

AIADMK Slams DMK Over 'Fake Promises'

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan exuded confidence about his party's prospects ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Sathyan accused the DMK of failing to deliver on its promises and said voters are ready for a change. He said, "The AIADMK is going to win, and EPS will be crowned as the Chief Minister... People want a change in this government. They are fed up with the fake promises and lies of DMK, and the law and order have become a big question."

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Targeting the DMK's election manifesto, he alleged, "People are sick and tired of Stalin's rhetoric of achievements, which is a bag of lies. The 2021 manifesto promises are not fulfilled... The DMK stands exposed today. They have gone to the extent of shamelessly copying the AIADMK manifesto and trying to make people believe that it is their manifesto promises. His son Udhayanidhi is campaigning separately. It clearly shows that there is a divide within the family itself."

DMK's Manifesto Highlights

The criticism comes after DMK Chief MK Stalin unveiled the party's manifesto on Sunday, highlighting several welfare measures for the upcoming state assembly elections. The manifesto includes an expansion of the breakfast scheme to cover 15 lakh students up to Class 8, an increase in the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam financial assistance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per woman, provision of free pump sets for farmers without meters, and an increase in aid under the Puthumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per student. Old-age pensions have been increased to Rs 2,000, and pensions for persons with disabilities to Rs 2,500.

Election Schedule and Main Contestants

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

The main electoral contest in the State is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is making his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest. Vijay will be going against DMK's sitting MLA RD Shekar, who will contest from Perambur. He is also pitted against the sitting MLA and DMK candidate Inigo Irudayaraj in Trichy East.