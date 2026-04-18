Virugambakkam candidate V. N. Ravi claims people in Tamil Nadu are 'fed up and angry' with the ruling DMK government and are looking for a change, expressing confidence that the AIADMK-led NDA alliance would emerge victorious in the state.

AIADMK Confident of Victory, Cites Public Anger Against DMK

Virugambakkam constituency candidate V. N. Ravi on Saturday claimed that people in Tamil Nadu are "fed up and angry" with the ruling DMK government and are looking for a change ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

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Speaking to ANI, Ravi said, "People in Tamil Nadu are fed up and angry with the ruling DMK government and are looking for change. We are confident that the AIADMK-led NDA alliance would emerge victorious in the upcoming Assembly elections." He expressed confidence that the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would secure a win in the state, asserting that the public mood favours change.

Ravi on Delimitation Bill

Tamil Nadu is set to witness a keen electoral contest, with major political parties intensifying their campaigns across the state. Speaking on the Delimitation Bill, Ravi said the exercise would ultimately benefit Tamil Nadu by enabling proper restructuring of constituencies. Citing Virugambakkam as an example, which was earlier part of Alandur, he said such administrative changes improve clarity and governance efficiency.

He further alleged that statements made by Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister MK Stalin on the issue were misleading and that they are liars. This comes after Opposition parties in Lok Sabha voted against the Constitution Amendment Bill on Friday.

In the division that took place on the Constitution Amendment Bill following the debate on the three bills, 298 members voted in favour and 230 against. With the Constitution Amendment Bill defeated, the government later said it did not want to pursue the two other linked bills.

The bills aimed to take the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816, with 33 per cent reservation for women. The delimitation was to be carried out based on the 2011 census. The government said there will be a proportionate increase in seats for all states. Opposition parties said that they are strongly in favour of women's reservation but were against the Delimitation Bill. They asked the government to implement the women's reservation in the existing strength of the Lok Sabha.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. (ANI)