Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched the 'Lakhpati Beti Yojana' to support girls from birth to graduation. She also announced the fulfillment of promises like free cylinders and pink cards for free bus travel for women in the national capital.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday extended Holi greetings to the residents of the national capital and announced the launch of a new welfare scheme for girls, the 'Delhi Lakhpati Beti Yojana'.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said that the Delhi government has fulfilled the promise of free cylinders and also provided pink cards to women in the national capital. "I extend Holi greetings to all Delhi residents. We have fulfilled the promise of free cylinders and also provided pink cards to the sisters of Delhi. Now, the sisters of our Delhi will be able to travel in Delhi's DTC buses. Today, we have launched a new scheme for the daughters of Delhi, the Delhi Lakhpati Beti Yojana. Under this, the Delhi government will support daughters from birth until graduation. We will deposit Rs 61,000 into the account of every girl who completes her graduation. Upon maturity, she will receive around Rs 1.25 lakhs. Now, the daughters of Delhi will become lakhpatis," Gupta said.

'Lakhpati Beti Yojana' to Empower Girls

The 'Lakhpati Beti Yojana' aims to provide financial security and encourage higher education among girls in the national capital, the Delhi CM said.

Sashakt Nari, Samriddh Delhi Programme

Earlier in the day, Gupta launched key women-centric initiatives at the Sashakt Nari, Samriddh Delhi programme, including the free LPG cylinder scheme for ration card holders and the Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana.

Highlighting education, mobility, and domestic empowerment, she announced that funds for 30,000 girls under the Ladli-Ladli scheme have been disbursed via DBT. At the event held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, the President also launched a scheme providing two free LPG cylinders annually to ration card-holding families on Holi and Diwali.

Addressing the Delhi CM said, "This is an attempt to touch three aspects of life: education, mobility, and domestic empowerment. I congratulate the daughters of Delhi. When the government investigated, we found that money meant for the Ladli-Ladli scheme for 1.75 lakh girls was lying in government accounts. So, in the first phase, we found 30,000 girls, and Rs 90 crore was given through DBT."

Details of Key Initiatives

According to officials, the four schemes are 'Saheli Pink Smart Card,' free LPG cylinder scheme, Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, and 'Meri Punji Mera Adhikaar.'

Under the initiative, the Saheli Pink Smart Card will be introduced within the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework, providing free bus travel to eligible women and transgender residents. The card will also allow paid travel on the Metro and the Regional Rapid Transit System through a single touch-free smart card.

Cards will be issued at about 50 DM/SDM offices and selected DTC centres, with eligibility verified via Aadhaar and linked to the beneficiary's mobile number.

The Chief Minister stated that this initiative will prove to be a milestone in making public transport more accessible, safe, and digital. (ANI)