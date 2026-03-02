Union Minister Chirag Paswan celebrated Holi in Patna with his family and LJP (Ram Vilas) party workers. He was seen joyfully playing with colours and extended his greetings to the nation, praying for global peace, happiness, and progress.

In the visuals, Chirag Paswan was seen joyfully playing with colours, sharing light-hearted moments with his family members as well as party colleagues. The event reflected the festive spirit, with attendees partaking in traditional Holi rituals, laughter, and camaraderie.

Paswan's Holi Message

While talking with the media, the Union Minister extended his Holi greetings to the people of the country. He also expressed hope for peace, happiness and progress in the world amid current challenges.

"On behalf of my party and my family, I extend Holi greetings to the people of the country. At a time when this festival brings colours of joy, the world is facing difficulties. I hope we can overcome the challenges before us. On this Holi, I pray there is peace and happiness in the world, and this festival brings new colours of progress. I am happy that the party MPs, MLAs and our leaders are celebrating together as a family today," said Chirag Paswan.

Social Media Greetings

Paswan also posted heartfelt pictures of himself celebrating the festival of colours in Patna alongside family and party workers. He posted on X, "Today, at the Holi Milan ceremony organized at the Bihar Pradesh Office located at 1 Wheeler Road in Patna, I extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for Holi to the party's esteemed legislators, office-bearers, and dedicated workers."

"May this sacred festival of colors bring happiness, prosperity, and new energy into all our lives. Heartfelt Holi wishes to you all!" he said. (ANI)