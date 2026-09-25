LJP(RV)'s Shambhavi Choudhary met Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary demanding action on crimes against women after recent incidents. Jan Suraaj's Prashant Kishor also slammed the CM and the govt's handling of the law and order situation in the state.

Shambhavi Choudhary on Women's Safety

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Shambhavi Choudhary on Thursday met Bihar Chief Minister of Samrat Choudhary regarding ensuring the safety of women and girls in the state, as well as speedy justice and effective prosecution in cases of crimes committed against them.

Shambhavi Choudhary's meet-up comes amid widespread public outrage following two recent incidents in Bihar. The LJP(RV) leader submitted a letter to the Chief Minister, calling for a speedy and impartial investigation into incidents concerning women's safety in Bihar. "I humbly submit that the safety, honour, and dignity of women and girls in the state are among the government's top priorities. Incidents of sexual harassment, violence, and other crimes against women not only affect their personal lives and mental well-being but also create an atmosphere of insecurity and fear within society," Choudhary wrote in her letter.

A video emerged on social media showing indecent behaviour with a young girl near an embankment road in Jagat Singhpur village, under the jurisdiction of the Karpuri Gram Police Station in Samastipur district. Days prior, an alleged assault involving a Class 10 student in Jamui district triggered sharp reactions across the state regarding women's safety. State police officials confirm that action against the primary accused in both cases has been initiated under the law.

Prashant Kishor Slams Bihar Govt

Earlier in the day, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, calling him " illiterate and criminal" over the law and order situation following a recent molestation case in Samastipur. Speaking to ANI, Kishor questioned the administration's ability to control rising crime rates, arguing that expecting a crime-free environment under the current political dispensation is unrealistic, while criticising the state's reliance on police encounters rather than structural governance. "I have said this several times; it is unfair to speak of a crime-free society if the Head of a state is someone illiterate and criminal... This is a dire situation because the Head of the state feels that an encounter will bring Bihar on track. It hasn't happened so far," Kishor said.

'Institutional Collapse' and Political Infighting

Highlighting institutional collapse, the Jan Suraaj founder pointed out that Bihar lacks stable administrative leadership at the highest levels, attributing the instability to internal political power struggles between coalition partners Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party. "The situation is such that the Govt doesn't even have a full-time DGP. It has to be decided between Lalan Singh and the CM as to who would be the CM [police leadership]. This is the same situation for SP and main posts in every district. JD(U) and BJP are busy with transfer postings to establish their own dominance," Kishor alleged. (ANI)