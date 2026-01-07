The Tamil Nadu government will appeal to the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court's decision to allow a lamp to be lit at the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple, with Minister S Regupathy claiming it goes against public sentiment.

State to Challenge Verdict in Supreme Court

Tamil Nadu Minister S Regupathy on Tuesday said that the state government will approach the Supreme Court of India against the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court verdict on the Thiruparankundram Deepam case. Reacting to the court's order, the minister stated that there is no established practice of lighting a lamp atop the Thiruparankundram hills and claimed that the decision goes against the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Regupathy said the state disagrees with the ruling that permits the lighting of the lamps on the "Deepathoon" at the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple. "There is no practice regarding the lighting of the lamp at the top of the Thiruparankundram Hills. It is against the feelings of the Tamil Nadu people. We are going to the Supreme Court," he said.

High Court Upholds Lamp Lighting

Earlier on Tuesday, the Madurai bench, comprising Justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan, upheld an earlier order passed by Justice GR Swaminathan. The bench observed that the district administration should have viewed the issue as an opportunity to promote harmony between communities through mediation.

The court also underlined that the Thiruparankundram hill is a protected site and any activity carried out there must strictly comply with the relevant provisions of the law. Clarifying its position, the court said that the lamp may be lit on the Deepathoon, subject to conditions, and that the number of persons allowed can be regulated after consultation with the Archaeological Survey of India.

Petitioner Welcomes 'Remarkable' Verdict

Petitioner Rajesh welcomed the verdict, calling it remarkable. He said the state government's arguments, including concerns over possible law and order issues, were rejected by the court.

Terming the ruling a victory for Hindus in Tamil Nadu and devotees of Lord Murugan, he urged the temple administration to make necessary arrangements for lighting the lamp in accordance with the court's directions. (ANI)