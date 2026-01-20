Congress MP Manickam Tagore termed Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's walkout from the state assembly 'irresponsible behaviour'. The Governor cited his mic being switched off, while his office later criticised the government's prepared speech.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday termed Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's walkout of the state assembly before delivering his inaugural address as "irresponsible behaviour".

Earlier today, Governor RN Ravi walked out of the state assembly before delivering his inaugural address, stating that his microphone was "repeatedly switched off", preventing him from speaking. The state assembly is in session from January 20-24.

Congress MP Accuses Governor of Acting Like Opposition

Speaking to ANI, Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) MP took a jibe at Governor Ravi, saying he behaves like an opposition leader. "It's very sad that the Governor of Tamil Nadu is behaving this way for the fourth time... When the AIADMK government was there, he was normal. Now, after the DMK government came into power, he started doing such activities. RN Ravi is behaving irresponsibly and acting like an Opposition leader. He is making Palaniswami jobless," the Congress MP said.

Governor's Office Cites 'Misleading' Speech

After RN Ravi walked out, Lok Bhavan, the office of the Governor of Tamil Nadu, stated that the speech contained numerous unsubstantiated claims and misleading statements while ignoring crucial issues affecting the people. Claims of over Rs 12 lakh crore in investments were described as inaccurate, with many MOUs still on paper, and Tamil Nadu's foreign investment ranking having dropped from fourth to sixth among Indian states.

"National Anthem is yet again insulted and the Fundamental Constitutional Duty disregarded," the press release by the Lok Bhavan stated.. The release pointed to the sharp rise in crimes against women, including a 55 per cent increase in POCSO rapes and a 33 per cent rise in sexual molestation, as well as widespread narcotics and drug abuse among youth linked to over 2,000 suicides annually, all of which were unaddressed.

Speaker Defends Assembly's Conduct

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu defended the conduct of the state assembly after Governor RN Ravi walked, saying the Governor has a constitutional duty to read the government's speech. "You all watched who switched off the mic. There are 234 MLAs inside the Assembly. It is the duty of the Governor to read the government speech," Appavu said.

On the 13 points of objection raised by the Governor, he said, "It is for the people to criticise the government. The Governor is not a politician. If he wants to do so, he should come out of the Governor's post and talk. He has a duty to work under the Constitution and its framework."

Appavu added that the assembly had asked the Governor humbly to read the speech and that no unparliamentary language was used during the proceedings. He also questioned, "If the Vice President or President do not read or walk out, will you (BJP-led Union Government) accept it? What did former VP Dhankhar do wrong? Why partiality? Why different justice for you and us?" (ANI)