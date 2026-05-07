TN Governor Arlekar asked TVK's Vijay to prove majority by submitting a list of MLAs to form the government. Vijay is reportedly exploring legal options, while other parties like VCK have urged the Governor to allow a floor test.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar asked Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay to show majority numbers and submit a list of supporting MLAs during the second round of discussions held in Chennai on Thursday, sources said.

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According to sources, the Governor sought clarity on the "magic number" required for government formation and asked Vijay to furnish details of legislators backing TVK's claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

TVK mulls next move, not keen on BJP support

Sources further said Vijay was not inclined to seek support from the BJP and subsequently held consultations with senior party leaders and legal advisors at his residence in Nilankarai following the meeting with the Governor. Party seniors have reportedly suggested that TVK explore legal options by approaching either the Supreme Court or the High Court regarding the government formation process. Some leaders also suggested the possibility of going for re-election, sources added.

Earlier in the day, Vijay met Governor Arlekar at Lok Bhavan for the second consecutive day amid continuing political uncertainty in the state. Senior TVK leaders accompanied him during the meeting.

Allies urge Governor to invite Vijay for floor test

TVK has staked a claim to form the government with the support of Congress MLAs. However, the alliance remains short of the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.

Meanwhile, Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday urged the Governor to invite Vijay to form the government and allow him to prove majority on the floor of the House. Speaking to regional media, Thirumavalavan alleged that the BJP was interfering in Tamil Nadu politics and creating confusion over government formation. "TVK has been chosen as the single largest party by the people. Therefore, he should be allowed to take office. That is the guidance provided by the Constitution," he said.

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Communist Party of India also urged the Governor to follow constitutional conventions and asserted that it was "inappropriate" to ask Vijay to prove majority before swearing in. CPI(M) leader P Shanmugam said his party had received a letter from Vijay seeking support and that the matter would be discussed at the party's state committee meeting.

The Assembly Arithmetic

TVK stunned the 'Dravidian' parties in the state, bringing to an end the DMK-AIADMK three-decade-old 'duopoly'. With Vijay set to vacate one of the two seats he won in the Assembly polls, the effective strength of TVK in the Assembly will become 107, and along with Congress, the alliance has 112 members, just five short of a majority.