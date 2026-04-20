Following a fireworks factory explosion in Virudhunagar that killed 23 workers, relatives have staged a protest, refusing to receive the bodies. They are demanding a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for each family.

Relatives Protest, Demand Compensation

Relatives of those who died in the fireworks factory explosion in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar have refused to receive the bodies and staged a road blockade protest on Monday, demanding compensation of Rs 20 lakh for each victim's family. The blast, which occurred on Sunday, claimed the lives of 23 workers while leaving several others injured.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Political Leaders Respond to Tragedy

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nainar Nagenthran met the people injured in the tragic incident. The BJP leader expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and urged doctors to provide swift treatment to the injured.

Sharing the visuals from his visit to the Virudhunagar hospital, Nagenthran wrote, "The news of the fire accident at the fireworks factory in Kattanaarpatti near Virudhunagar district yesterday, which claimed the lives of more than 23 people, has plunged my heart into profound grief. I extend my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident. Fully aware that their loss can never be compensated, I pray to the divine for them to find mental strength and solace during this difficult time."

He urged the administration to strictly enforce safety measures to avoid such an incident in future.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy acknowledged the need for taking more precautions and assured that the state government will look into the incident.

Official Updates on Casualties

On the day of the accident, District Collector NO Sukhaputra said that a second blast during rescue operations injured 13 personnel, adding that of the 23 dead, 19 bodies have been identified, 16 women and 3 men.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem examinations of the 23 workers who were killed in the accident a day ago continued on Monday at the Government Hospital and Medical College in the district.