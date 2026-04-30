BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan urged caution on exit polls, stating conclusions shouldn't be drawn yet. Meanwhile, an AIADMK candidate expressed confidence in winning 190-200 seats, as parties react cautiously to varying poll projections.

As exit polls for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections sparked political reactions, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said that conclusions should not be drawn until official results are declared. "The exit polls are not exact. When the exact polls come, we can comment. I don't want to comment on it," she told ANI.

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Meanwhile, AIADMK candidate from Erode East Assembly constituency Manoharan expressed confidence that his party would return to power in the state. "AIADMK will definitely win 190 to 200 seats and form the government under the leadership of Edappadi K.Palaniswami. The projects brought by the AIADMK government have been shelved by the DMK government. We sought votes by promising that the shelved projects will be implemented as soon as the AIADMK government comes to power again," he told ANI.

Varying Exit Poll Projections

Political parties across the state are reacting cautiously to exit poll projections, while the final results are awaited. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, Axis My India exit poll projected that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) would get 98-120 seats in its debut election, DMK-led alliance 92-100 seats and the five-party alliance led by BJP getting 22-32 seats. According to Axis My India, Vijay is ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin in terms of choice for the next Chief Minister. While Stalin was supported by 35 per cent of those polled, Vijay got the support of 37 per cent.

Several other exit polls predicted that the alliance led by the ruling DMK will return to power in the state. People Pulse projected 125-145 seats for the DMK-led alliance and AIADMK-led alliance, which includes the BJP, getting 65-80 seats. It projected Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) getting two to six seats. Tamil Nadu has 234 assembly seats. According to exit poll projections by Matrize, DMK and allies will get 122-132 seats and AIADMK and allies 80-100 seats. It said TVK would get 0-6 assembly seats. The exit poll by P-MARQ projected 125-145 seats for DMK-led alliance, 60-70 seats for AIADMK-led alliance and one to six seats for TVK. People Insight projected 120-140 seats for DMK-led alliance, 60-70 for AIADMK-led alliance and 30-40 seats for TVK.

Election Details

DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Tamil Nadu also includes the Congress.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)