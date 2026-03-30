Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay filed his nomination from Perambur and Trichy East for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He also unveiled his party's manifesto, promising anti-drug zones and student assistance.

With Tamil Nadu Assembly elections nearing closer, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay on Monday filed his nomination from the Perambur and Trichy East constituencies. Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting is scheduled for May 4.

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Key Manifesto Promises

A day earlier, Vijay unveiled the party's manifesto for the upcoming elections, promising "anti-drug protection zones" and a monthly assistance for students.

Addressing a press conference in Chennai, Vijay stressed his vision for a drug-free and self-reliant Tamil Nadu. He said anti-drug protection zones" will be established in all schools and colleges across the state. "Our primary goal is to create a drug-free Tamil Nadu," he asserted.

He also assured that all government examinations will be conducted on time without delays.

Vijay announced a monthly assistance of Rs 4,000 for graduates and Rs 2,000 for diploma holders. Outlining his broader vision, he said, "Our long-term goal is to transform youth from job seekers into job creators."

Focus on Local Employment and Entrepreneurship

He promised the "Local Employment for Local People" scheme, stating that steps will be taken to ensure 75 per cent of jobs in Tamil Nadu are given to Tamils.

Further, Vijay unveiled the "Creative Entrepreneurs Scheme", aimed at transforming Tamil Nadu into a global hub for creators. Under this initiative, efforts will be made to develop 1.5 lakh creators into entrepreneurs, along with the establishment of 500 creative schools across the state.

The Electoral Contest

The main electoral contest in the State is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is making his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest.

Vijay will be going against DMK's sitting MLA RD Shekar, who will contest from Perambur. He is also pitted against the sitting MLA and DMK candidate Inigo Irudayaraj in Trichy East.