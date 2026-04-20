Actor Vijay, making his political debut, held a massive roadshow in Ponneri for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. A huge crowd gathered, but some supporters fainted after standing in the sun for a long time.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay on Wednesday held a massive roadshow in the Panchatti area of Ponnery assembly constituency for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. A sea of people gathered to show thier support for the actor Vijay, who is making his politcal debut in these assembly elections.

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However, A TVK supporter attending party president Vijay's election roadshow in the Panchatti area of Ponnery Assembly Constituency was provided medical attention by the party cadre after she experienced discomfort due to standing under the Sun. Some supporters also fainted after being exposed to the sun for a long time.

Vijay's Electoral Debut

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. In Tiruchirappalli East, Vijay is contesting against DMK's Inigo S Irudayaraj. He is also contesting from Perambur, where he is up against the DMK MLA RD Sekar.

TVK Unveils Election Manifesto

On Thursday, Vijay unveiled the party's election manifesto, promising Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women and an 8 gm gold and silk saree for every bride from families with an annual income below Rs 5 lakh if voted into power in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23.

"TVK has adopted honest administration as its ideology. That is why we say that even our party's first election manifesto is an assurance of honesty. We will not mislead like Stalin. We are not making any hurried manifesto filled with empty promises to the people," Vijay said.

Criticism of DMK and AIADMK

Targeting the ruling dispensation and opposition alike, he added, "We had said that DMK and others are all the same, right?... Take the election manifestos released by both sides and compare them. If one or two points were similar, it would still be fine. But do you know what they have done? If one promises Rs 10,000, the other offers a ₹8,000 coupon. If one offers a refrigerator, the other gives a token to buy a refrigerator... In this way, both of them have presented the same election manifesto, merely changing the name and the colour... They are just groups of ideologies under the same umbrella. But we will never deceive people like these two corrupt groups."

Youth and Welfare Proposals

Announcing key proposals aimed at youth and welfare, Vijay said, "To support every college student, a collateral-free loan guarantee of up to Rs 20 lakh for education loans from undergraduate to doctoral studies will be provided. We will provide free competitive exam coaching powered by AI."

Tamil Nadu Election Details

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. (ANI)