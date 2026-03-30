TVK's Aadhav Arjuna filed his nomination for the Villivakkam seat for the 2026 TN Assembly polls. Party chief Vijay unveiled the full 234-seat candidate list, announcing he will contest from Perambur and Tiruchirapalli East.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) General Secretary of Election Campaign Management, Aadhav Arjuna, on Monday filed his nomination as a candidate from Villivakkam assembly constituency for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Aadhav Arjuna is pitted against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate and MLA MK Mohan's son Karthik Mohan.

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TVK Chief Vijay Unveils Candidate List, Contests Two Seats

Earlier on Sunday, TVK chief Vijay unveiled the list of candidates for 234 seats in the Assembly elections. The actor-turned-politician will contest on the Perambur and Tiruchirapalli East seats. "Vote for whistle, it's a whistle revolution election," he said while announcing the names of the candidates of his party, which has the poll symbol of the 'whistle'.

Vijay will be going against DMK's sitting MLA RD Shekar, who will contest from Perambur. He is also pitted against the sitting MLA and DMK candidate Inigo Irudayaraj in Trichy East.

Key Candidates and Contests

The party's General Secretary, N Anand, will contest from the T Nagar constituency, and Treasurer Venkat Ramanan will contest from Mylapore.

From Kolathur, VS Babu is pitted against DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin, while Selvam of the TVK will contest against Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chepauk.

AIADMK turncoat KA Sengottiyan is contesting from the Gopichettipalayam seat. Other TVK candidates include Arun Raj from Tiruchengode, Vijayalakshmi from Kumarapalayam, CTR Nirmal Kumar from Thirupparankundram, Rajasekar from Tittakudi, Arul Prakasam from Saidapet and Rajmohan from Egmore.

Party Manifesto Promises Drug-Free Tamil Nadu

Vijay also unveiled the party's manifesto for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, promising "anti-drug protection zones" and a monthly assistance for students. He stressed his vision for a drug-free and self-reliant Tamil Nadu.

He said anti-drug protection zones" will be established in all schools and colleges across the state. "Our primary goal is to create a drug-free Tamil Nadu," he asserted.

Financial Aid for Students

Vijay announced a monthly assistance of Rs 4,000 for graduates and Rs 2,000 for diploma holders.

Election Schedule and Political Context

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting is scheduled for May 4. Vijay, who is making an electoral debut with his party, will look to turn the polls into a three-way contest between the Secular Progressive Alliance and the NDA, being the front-runners for victory.