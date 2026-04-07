Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin began his outreach for the 2026 Assembly elections in Sirkazhi, interacting with residents over tea. He also slammed the BJP-led Centre on federal funding, language policy, and the FCRA amendment.

Stalin's Early Morning Outreach

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin on Tuesday interacted with residents of Sirkazhi town in Mayiladuthurai district as part of an early morning outreach campaign ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, engaging directly with voters and seeking support for the DMK-led alliance.

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Stalin undertook a morning walk through the Serkazhi town area, where he stopped at a small tea shop, interacted with locals, and appealed for votes in favour of the DMK and its allies. The Chief Minister was seen sharing tea with residents, exchanging greetings and holding informal conversations. Large numbers of people gathered along the route to catch a glimpse of him, with many taking selfies and expressing support. Stalin, who is contesting from the Kolathur constituency, has been actively engaging with voters across the state, campaigning for his party ahead of the Assembly elections.

Stalin Criticises Central Government Policies

Earlier on Monday, Stalin strongly criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government over multiple issues, including minority rights, federal funding allocations, and the newly proposed three-language policy, asserting that the measures undermine the interests of the state and its people. The remarks come ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes set for May 4.

Questions on Language Policy and Funding

In a post shared on X, Stalin questioned BJP ministers and Chief Ministers visiting Tamil Nadu, demanding accountability on issues affecting the state and its people.

"Will the Union BJP ministers and BJP Chief Ministers who come to Tamil Nadu answer these questions?" Stalin wrote. "Are you ready to campaign in Tamil Nadu, saying, 'We will implement the three-language policy'? How much funding is allocated to Tamil Nadu? How much is given to the 'favourite' states ruled by the BJP? Are you ready to announce it transparently?" Stalin wrote.

Concerns Over FCRA Bill

The Chief Minister also condemned the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA) Bill, 2026, which he said disproportionately targets minority communities, especially Christian institutions. "Will you fully withdraw the FCRA amendment that attacks Christian NGOs, or will you pass it next week?" he asked.

Challenge to AIADMK

Stalin also questioned the role of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, asking, "Can Palaniswami get answers to all these questions from his Delhi owners? When will you stop spewing undignified slander and start talking about the people's right to life issues? No matter how many people invade from Delhi to divide Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu will not bow down!"

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)