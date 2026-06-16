CM C Joseph Vijay announced the expansion of the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme to students of classes 6 to 8 from September 17. The decision came after a review meeting on the activities of the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 16 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced that the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme will be expanded to students of classes 6 to 8 from September 17, the birth anniversary of social activist Periyar. CM Vijay held a review meeting on the activities of the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department at the Chief Secretariat on Monday.

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முதலமைச்சரின் காலை உணவுத் திட்டம் 6 முதல் 8-ஆம் வகுப்பு வரை பயிலும் மாணவ, மாணவியருக்கு தந்தை பெரியார் அவர்களின் பிறந்தநாளான செப்டம்பர் 17 அன்று விரிவாக்கம் செய்யப்படும் என மாண்புமிகு தமிழ்நாடு முதலமைச்சர் திரு. ச. ஜோசப் விஜய் அவர்கள் சமூகநலன் மற்றும் மகளிர் உரிமைத்துறையின்… pic.twitter.com/jGRdHYaWoG — CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) June 15, 2026

Social Welfare and Empowerment Review

According to a press release from the Chief Minister's Office, in this meeting, the measures being implemented for the welfare of children, women, transgenders and senior citizens by the Department of Social Welfare, Integrated Child Development Works, Child Welfare and Special Services Department under the Social Welfare and Women's Rights Department were discussed in detail.

The Chief Minister instructed that the programs implemented by the department should be made available to the relevant beneficiaries, children, women, transgenders and senior citizens without any hindrance and quickly, and to make them aware about the safety of children, to avoid drug addiction, and to take necessary measures to rescue and rehabilitate the children who are addicted to drugs, the release said.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Breakfast Scheme was initially brought in to provide breakfast to primary school children from classes 1 to 5 studying in government schools.

Push for Empowered States at NITI Aayog

Earlier on Saturday, CM Vijay pitched for greater state empowerment, fiscal support and cooperative federalism while addressing the 11th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, held on June 11, saying that a developed India can be achieved only through empowered states and inclusive development.

Addressing the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijay said Tamil Nadu remains committed to working constructively with the Union Government while safeguarding the interests and aspirations of the state.

The Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu, India's second-largest economy, is aiming to become a 1.5 trillion-dollar economy by 2036, contributing significantly to the vision of a developed India by 2047. (ANI)