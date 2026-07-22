A school principal in Dehradun has been sent to judicial custody for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old student. In a separate case, a robotics teacher in Pune was arrested for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl he had taught since childhood.

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 22 (ANI): A school principal-cum-manager has been sent to judicial custody after being accused of allegedly molesting and engaging in indecent behaviour with a 15-year-old minor student, police said on Wednesday.

According to Police Circle Officer (CO) Swapnil Muyaal, the accused is the principal-cum-manager of a local private school where the victim studied.

"In this case, a complaint was received at Prem Nagar police station on the 20th. The complainant stated that the manager of a local private school misbehaved with their ward, a minor around 15 years old who studies there," CO Muyaal said.

He added that police immediately formed a team and conducted an investigation based on the complaint. "Based on this information, we immediately formed a team and investigated the facts. Based on the findings, a case was registered under Sections 5(f), 6, 7, and 8 of the POCSO Act," he said.

The accused, who is the principal-cum-manager of the school, was subsequently sent to judicial custody, the police official said. (ANI)

Pune Robotics Teacher Arrested for Molestation

In a separate incident, a robotics tuition teacher has been arrested by the Pune Police for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl who had been his student since childhood, officials said.

The accused, has been apprehended following a First Information Report (FIR) registered at the local police station and has been remanded to police custody until July 17.

Pune City Police Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Milind Mohite said that the alleged assault took place last month during a robotics session. "A 14-year-old girl had joined a robotics class. A teacher named Arif Syed, who was conducting that robotics class, has molested her. An FIR regarding this has been received at the police station. He has been arrested, and police custody has been granted until July 17," DCP Mohite said.

"That girl used to go to that teacher's house for tuition since childhood, but this attempt was made by him last month. Nothing has come to light so far. Now that we have police custody, further investigation is underway. A video has surfaced; the public has tried to beat him up. That seems like a natural reaction," he added. (ANI)